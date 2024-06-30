2024 USL W League Playoffs Field Set: Conference Semifinals Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. - After a thrilling conclusion to the regular season, the 2024 USL W League Playoff field is officially set. Going into the first round, nine teams are undefeated, and nine teams are making their second and third consecutive trip to the postseason, including the 2023 USL W League Champions Indy Eleven.

All playoff matches will be live streamed. Read about the W League playoff structure here.

Sixteen teams have qualified for the USL W League Playoffs and will now face off in a single-elimination bracket.

USL W League Conference Semifinals schedule:

Eastern Conference - Mountain View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, PA

NC Courage U23 vs Lancaster Inferno, July 5, 3 p.m. ET

Long Island Rough Riders vs Eagle FC, July 5, 7 p.m. ET

Southern Conference - UNC Asheville - Greenwood Field, Asheville, NC

AHFC Royals vs Tennessee SC, July 5, 4 p.m. ET

Florida Elite Soccer Academy vs Asheville City SC, July 5, 7:30 p.m. ET

Central Conference - Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI

Minnesota Aurora FC vs Indy Eleven, July 5, 4 p.m. ET

Detroit City FC vs River Light FC, July 5, 7 p.m. ET

Western Conference - Davis Legacy Field, Davis, CA & CSUEB, Hayward, CA

FC Olympia vs Oakland Soul SC, July 5, 10 p.m. ET, CSUEB

Colorado Storm vs California Storm, July 5, 11 p.m. ET, Davis Legacy Field

An action-packed final weekend

Heading into the last days of the regular season, only half of the playoff spots were set. Colorado Storm was the only Western Conference team on the bracket until FC Olympia won its ninth straight match on Friday to clinch the Northwest Division. California Storm earned a 5-0 victory on the road Saturday to secure the first NorCal playoff spot, and finally Oakland Soul SC clinched the last playoff spot after defeating SF Glens 3-1 on Sunday evening.

The Mid Atlantic Division had two teams clinch this weekend, as both Eagle FC and Lancaster Inferno recorded 3-0 wins to advance to the playoffs. They joined the Long Island Rough Riders and NC Courage U23, two teams who are returning to the playoffs from last season.

Asheville City SC pulled off a huge 4-1 win against then-undefeated Tennessee SC to secure the Southern Conference wild card bid and its first W League playoff appearance.

The Central Conference was the only one set prior to Friday, with reigning champs Indy Eleven clinching its spot last week. Detroit City FC secured its first playoff berth in League history on Thursday, followed by Minnesota Aurora FC and River Light FC.

