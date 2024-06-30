San Antonio Falls 2-3 to New Mexico United

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio pushed hard for a late equalizer but fell just short against New Mexico, dropping a 2-3 result Saturday at Toyota Field.

San Antonio fell behind early with an own goal in the 2nd minute, but a quick three-minute brace from Juan Agudelo with scores in the 34th and 37th minute brought the hosts up 2-1. New Mexico was able to equalize just before the half despite playing down a man with a red card ejection.

New Mexico converted a penalty kick to grab a 3-2 lead to open the second half and bunkered down on defense to take all three points from the match.

SAFC outshot New Mexico 16-7 on the night.

San Antonio FC will look to rebound back at home next week, hosting defending league champions Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, July 6. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

NM: Mitchell Taintor (Own goal) 2'

SA: Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 34'

SA: Juan Agudelo 37'

NM: Abdirizak Mohamed (Assisted by Zico Bailey) 45'

NM: Greg Hurst (Penalty) 51'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 4-8-5 on the season with 17 points, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

Juan Agudelo continues to lead SAFC with five goals this season. His brace is the first for SAFC this year.

Jorge Hernandez moves into sole possession of second place in the league with his sixth of the year, still leading the league with 50 chances created.

Hernandez is one assist shy from tying the SAFC all-time record, now with 16 in his club career.

San Antonio scored multiple goals in the first half for the first time this season.

Agudelo and Hugo Mbongue made their first appearances back from injury, both missing the last two matches with lower body injuries.

Bura makes his first start back from international duty with Guinea-Bissau.

Attendance: 6,625

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Shannon Gomez (Kameron Lacey 71'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura (Hugo Mbongue 82'), Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol, Jake LaCava, Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Trova Boni, Izaiah Garza, Gio Padilla, Pablo Sisniega, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Bura (Yellow Card) 22'

NM: Zico Bailey (Yellow Card) 25'

NM: Alex Herbert (Yellow Card) 28'

NM: Mukwelle Akale (Yellow Card) 36'

NM: Mukwelle Akale (Second Yellow Card) 39'

SA: Juan Agudelo (Yellow Card) 52'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the performance...)

"Tonight, we controlled this game and we created the bigger opportunities. We made massive, massive mistakes that led to New Mexico scoring, and we weren't ruthless enough in the other box. We created a ton of opportunities. We did great in terms of that part, but those errors have to be corrected. Correct those errors and that was three points against the top team in the Western Conference. I'm confident in that."

(On Agudelo's brace...)

"Fantastic, he's earned it. He's worked incredibly hard all year. I'm super, super happy for him because he's one of the warriors in that locker room that puts in a great shift every single night. Score or not score, he causes a lot of a lot of problems for the opponent, so I'm just incredibly happy for him."

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh

(On disappointment from the night ...)

"Offensively we've been working to get this result, I think, and today [the offense] put two in at home, and I think that what's frustrating to me. I'm so happy to see us score twice. It was a weight off the strikers. I think it was a weight off our offense. Our offense was good, put them under pressure, kept us from being under pressure for a lot of the game, and they were dangerous, so I think what's really disappointing to me is that in a night where we should be kind of lauding the offense for their great work, we're talking about how we didn't come through with three points here."

(On using the result as motivation...)

"I think that each guy is going to be extraordinarily motivated and inwardly focused on executing their tasks and focusing on each individual piece so that we can kind of avoid the red weddings. I think that the more ownership that we take individually on the field, the better off we'll be and the better position we'll put ourselves this upcoming week and for the rest of the season to get the points. We can't look around at anybody else. We really gotta kind of head down look inward."

Forward Juan Agudelo

(On the loss...)

"The urgency, I wasn't happy with the urgency. I knew time would be of the essence. I knew they would try to waste time, and our urgency just wasn't there. Yeah, we didn't take enough risks when we were up a guy."

(On scoring the brace...)

"Since the beginning of the game first half, I felt my touch. I was just feeling it. I was telling the guys to try to give me the ball as much as possible. Some games you just feel like your touch is there, and today everything was working out ... I wanted to take free kicks. I wanted to take shots from anywhere and yeah, things were set in front of me."

