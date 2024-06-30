OCSC Loses 2-0 to Oakland Roots SC

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC dropped a 2-0 decision to the visiting Oakland Roots SC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA on Saturday, June 29. It is the sixth loss in their last eight league matches for the Black and Orange.

OCSC had the first shot of the evening in the ninth minute when acting captain Kyle Scott had the ball played to him at the top of the 18-yard-box by defender Owen Lambe. Scott struck the ball with his right foot, but the ball sailed on him up and over the bar.

The Roots then found the match's opening goal in the 15th minute from a corner, when defender Guillermo Diaz whipped a cross in that found the head of forward Miche-Naider Chéry. Chéry headed the ball back across goal, defender Camden Riley tapped home into an empty net and Oakland led 1-0.

The County Boys had their first shot on target in the 25th minute when Scott won a 50/50 ball in midfield that found the path of forward Cameron Dunbar. Dunbar took one touch and fired a right-footed shot on target that was saved by Oakland goalkeeper Paul Blanchette.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler made two key saves to keep the Black and Orange in the game before halftime, denying Roots forward Johnny Rodriguez down to his right in the 33rd and keeping out a thunderous effort in the 34th minute.

OCSC won a free kick near 25 yards out from goal in first half stoppage time. Both forward Christian Sorto and defender Ryan Flood stood over the ball and Sorto ended up striking the ball on target, but it was a comfortable save for Blanchette. It ended up being the last shot on target Orange County had on the night.

Shutler again kept Oakland off the board in the 52nd minute after Chéry found Diaz at the top of the box. Diaz struck cleanly with his right foot, but Shutler was up to the challenge.

Oakland put the match away late in the 79th minute through their leading goal scorer forward Johnny Rodriguez. Rodriguez collected a pass from midfielder Lindo Mfeka in the middle of the box and beat Shutler from just outside the six-yard-box.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Next Wave forward Nico Ruiz made his 2024 USL Championship season debut.

Tonight was the first official match for Paul Hardyman has interim head coach.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OAK 1 1 2

OCSC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

15' Camden Riley (OAK)

79' Johnny Rodriguez (OAK)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

32' Ashish Chattha

34' Colin Shutler

74' Kyle Scott

87' Thomas Amang

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

23' Baboucarr Njie

90' Dom Dwyer

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Jordan Chavez, Ashton Miles, Ryan Flood; Ashish Chattha, Kyle Scott (C), Christian Sorto; Cameron Dunbar (Nico Ruiz 83'), Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Ryan Doghman 73')

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Juan Santana (GK); Ryan Ayoub, Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee, Ben Norris

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman - Interim

Possession: 52% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 1 |

OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP:

Paul Blanchette (GK); Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw (C), Camden Riley, Guillermo Diaz; Baboucarr Njie, Napo Matoso, Daniel Gomez; Miche-Naider Chéry (Jeciel Cedeno 60'), Lindo Mfeka, Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Backup (GK); SUBSTITUTES

Head Coach: Gavin Glinton - Interim

Possession: 48% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 16

Date: June 29, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

