Reno Aces Unveil June 2022 Promotion Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their June promotional schedule today for fans to view, with Individual Game tickets currently on sale on RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night, presented by Waste Management and KOLO 8 News Now will make its debut at Greater Nevada Field! The Aces and Nickelodeon have partnered to bring SpongeBob and all of his adventures under the sea to the ballpark. The night will entail:

Specialty on-field jerseys worn by Aces players and coaches. The jerseys will be auctioned that night to benefit the local non-profit Communities in Schools

An Archie Toothbrush Holder will be given away at the gates, with limited quantities available so fans are encouraged to arrive early

The video board and between-inning games will be SpongeBob themed

Concession Specials:

The Chum Bucket

Archie's Krabby Patty

The Bikini Bottom Sundae

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Silverstate International, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, KOLO 8 News Now, and KOH AM 780 once again will be held at the stadium. The club has partnered with the Sierra Nevada Vietnam Veterans Chapter 989 to help program the night. More details:

Specialty camouflage on-field jerseys worn by Aces players and coaches. The jerseys will be auctioned that night to benefit the local non-profit DAV

A post-game fireworks show will take place to celebrate the service and dedication of our active and retired military members

Special First Pitches, between-inning features, and a re-dedication to our permanent POW chair in right field

Concession Specials:

4-Star General Burger

All-American Burger

Tango Tots

Freedom Funnel Fries

Father's Day Celebration will take place on Sunday, June 19th. Gates will open at 11:35 am and all families with a ticket are invited to participate in a pre-game, on-field catch until 12:05 pm. $1 Hot Dogs will also be served at concession stands as it will be a Family Sunday.

June's Daily Deals will remain consistent from the previous month.

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00, and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

Military and First Responder Wednesdays - Buy One, Get One Ticket Free for active or retired military members and first responders with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by 100.1 We! FM, 105.7 KOZZ, and Rock 104.5 - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics

Super Saturdays - Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Saturday, June 4 - Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night presented by Waste Management and KOLO 8 News Now

Archie Toothbrush Holder Giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last)

Saturday, June 18 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Silverstate International, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, and KOLO 8 News Now. In Partnership with the Sierra Nevada Vietnam Veterans Chapter 989

Featuring a post-game firework show

Family Sundays presented by Carson City Health & Human Services and 106.9 MORE FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Sunday, June 19 - Father's Day Celebration

Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare

Tuesday, June 14

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

The Reno Aces will be home for fourteen (14) combined home games featuring match-ups against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants in June. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

