Rainiers Shutout in Sacramento on Wednesday

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (12-26) struggled to only two hits on Wednesday afternoon in matinee action at Sacramento (equaled a season-low), as the River Cats (19-19) evened their record and the series with a 5-0 win. It was only the second time Tacoma had been held scoreless this season.

Luis Gonzalez hit his fourth Triple-A homer of the year in the bottom of the first inning; the solo shot to right field staked Sacramento to an early 1-0 lead.

With the River Cats ahead by the same score all the way into the sixth, a Heliot Ramos single and a Jason Vosler walk preceded a three-run homer to left by David Villar, his 13th. The homer added blemish to a fine effort by Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan, who pitched 5.0-plus IP, and threw 60 of 93 pitches for strikes. McCaughan scattered six hits, walked two and struck out four; the four runs against him were earned. The sixth ended with Sacramento ahead 5-0 after a Michael Papierski sac fly.

Sacramento starter Raynel Espinal worked six complete innings for a winning decision: 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K. With a double and a walk, Tacoma shortstop Sam Haggerty was the only Rainier to reach base twice.

Matt Brash finished the game on the mound for Tacoma, tossing two scoreless, hitless innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

Left-hander Tommy Milone (0-0, 1.80) will start for the Rainiers in game three of this series, a 6:45 p.m. PT first pitch on Thursday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Southpaw Enmanuel De Jesus (0-1, 5.68) will get the ball for the River Cats.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

