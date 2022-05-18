A's Recall Aviators Infielder Nick Allen

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Athletics have recalled infielder Nick Allen from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned left-handed pitcher Zach Logue to Las Vegas, the club announced today.

Allen began the year at Las Vegas but was added to the A's roster as a substitute player on April 18 and made his Major League debut. He went 4-for-19 (.211) with a pair of doubles and two walks in eight games with Oakland before he was returned to the Aviators on May 3. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 9-for-49 (.184) with three RBI in 12 games with Las Vegas following his return and is batting .250 with a home run, five RBI and six stolen bases in 24 games overall at Triple-A.

Logue was recalled from Las Vegas on May 6 for his second stint with the A's this year and was 1-2 with a 2.20 ERA in three starts. He has a 2-2 record, a 2.04 ERA and .235 opponents batting average in four games, including three starts, overall in his Major League debut. Logue is also 0-0 with a 5.63 ERA in four starts with Las Vegas.

