Space Cowboys Game Notes

SHAWN OF THE K: Shawn Dubin struck out five batters through three innings Tuesday, giving him 23 strikeouts through 15 2/3 IP this season. His 13.21 SO/9 is seventh-best of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched.

MASHIJEVIC: Matijevic is amidst a 12-game hitting streak, which is the longest from the Space Cowboys this season, as well as tied for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Matijevic has hit .349 (14x39) with a double, four homers and 12 RBI during the streak. Matijevic leads the PCL with a 1.096 OPS, is third with a .674 slugging percentage, sixth with a .422 on-base percentage and sixth with a .326 batting average. He's also tied for ninth in the PCL and leads the Space Cowboys with eight home runs. He's homered three times in his last seven games.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

