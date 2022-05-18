Bees Blank Topes, 8-0

May 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - Salt Lake's pitching staff allowed six hits en route to handing the Isotopes their first shutout on the year in an 8-0 triumph by the Bees in game two Wednesday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in his second rehab game with the Isotopes. It was the only extra-base hit of the game for the away team. Ryan Vilade had two singles on the day, the lone multi-hit effort for Albuquerque. Overall, they struck out nine times and drew zero walks while going 0-for-3 with RISP and leaving six on base.

The Bees plated three runs in the first frame to take a 3-0 lead behind an RBI double from Brendon Davis and RBI singles by David McKinnon and Juan Lagares. Their lead grew to 5-0 by the end of the fourth inning after scoring single runs in the third and fourth frames.

Salt Lake's lead ballooned to 8-0 after scoring one in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Dillon Overton took his fifth loss of the year after relenting five runs over 4.0 innings on seven hits and three walks.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, the Isotopes dropped to six games below .500 for the first time this season.

-The Isotopes were shutout for the first time since July 26, 2021, in a 1-0 loss at El Paso.

-Albuquerque's offense failed to draw a walk for the first time this season.

-Overton has allowed at least three runs in six of his eight starts this year.

-The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer in seven of their last 12 games.

-Albuquerque's opponents have scored the first run in four-straight games and eight of the last nine.

-Vilade picked up his sixth multi-hit effort on the year, and his first since May 13.

-The Isotopes didn't commit an error Wednesday and have gone error-free for three-straight games for the first time this season.

-Over their last eight games, the Isotopes offense has a combined.225 batting average, the worst in the PCL during that span. They are also last in runs scored with 28.

On Deck: Game three is set for 6:35 pm MT in Salt Lake City. Brandon Gold is expected to start for Albuquerque while the Bees are slated to send Jose Suarez.

