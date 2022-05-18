OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2022

El Paso Chihuahuas (20-17) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-14)

Game #38 of 150/Home #20 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Pedro Avila (0-1, 9.00) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (2-0, 2.93)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have scored 26 runs over their last two games and have won five of their last six games, as well as eight of their last 11 games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit three home runs and seven Dodgers finished with multi-hit games on the way to a 13-5 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas in the series opener between the teams Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas scored a run in the third inning to take the game's first lead before the Dodgers responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, including a solo home run by Miguel Vargas and two-run shot by Michael Busch for a 5-1 advantage. The Dodgers built a 9-3 lead through five innings. El Paso then scored runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to trim OKC's lead to four runs before Oklahoma City added four additional runs in the eighth inning, including a solo homer by Jake Lamb and a two-run double by Eddy Alvarez. OKC outhit the Chihuahuas, 16-12.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Yefry Ramírez (2-0) makes his sixth start of the season and first since firing a shutout in his previous outing...Ramírez set a new career high with 9.0 innings pitched in OKC's 19-0 shutout win May 12 at Round Rock. He faced one batter over the minimum while throwing 107 pitches, tying his career high. He faced the minimum through 8.2 innings before an infield single. Prior to the ninth inning, Round Rock had two singles and one walk, but Ramírez eliminated each of the three baserunners with a ground ball double play by the proceeding hitter. He became the first OKC Dodger to throw a shutout since current bullpen coach Justin DeFratus against Memphis May 11, 2018 (2-0 win in OKC) and he became the first pitcher in Minors to throw a shutout of 9.0 innings in 2022...In the two games leading up to his shutout, Ramírez had allowed eight runs (six earned) and 14 hits over 8.2 innings...Last season, Ramírez posted a 6-4 record for OKC with a 5.02 ERA and 115 strikeouts. He ranked among the Triple-A West's top five in seven categories - second in strikeouts (115); second in starts (22); third in opponent average (.257); fourth in ERA (5.02); fourth in WHIP (1.45); fourth in innings pitched (113.0) and fifth in winning percentage (.600)...Ramírez originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25, 2021 and re-signed during this past offseason. He made one appearance for LAD last season with 2.0 scoreless innings in Arizona and also has MLB experience with Baltimore and Pittsburgh...In six career starts against the Chihuahuas, Ramírez is 5-0 with a 3.60 ERA and .195 BAA and the team is 6-0 in his outings.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 4-3 2021: 14-9 All-time: 32-22 At OKC: 14-10 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of 2022 and first in OKC...The teams split their first series of the 2022 season at Southwest University Park in El Paso, 3-3, as the Chihuahuas won the first three games before the Dodgers responded and closed out the series with three straight wins...Ryan Noda compiled a team-best 10 RBI and 10 hits in the series, including two homers. Jason Martin also homered twice in the initial series as the Dodgers outscored El Paso, 42-30...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, including 6-5 at home. OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 143-115, and had 37 homers while holding El Paso to 21 home runs over the 23-game season series. Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez went 4-0 in five starts, recording a team-leading 32 strikeouts against 10 walks while posting a 3.96 ERA over 25.0 IP...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Until the first series this season, OKC had not lost three straight games at Southwest University Park Dodgers started playing at the venue in 2015.

We Salute Our New Robot Overlords: The Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system was officially implemented in OKC and throughout the Pacific Coast League for the first time last night. Since Opening Day, the system has been going through testing and calibration at all PCL ballparks, but it is now officially used to determine balls and strikes. The system is also being used this season by the International League's Charlotte Knights and throughout the Single-A Florida State League. The independent Atlantic League was the first pro league to use the ABS system in 2019. It was also used in select games in the Low-A Southeast and Arizona Fall League in 2021.

The Big Blue Machine: The Dodgers have scored a combined 26 runs over the last two games, meeting the 13-run milestone last night for the second straight game, fourth time in the last six games and fifth time this season. The Dodgers also collected 16 hits last night for the second straight game, third time in the last five games and sixth time this season...The Dodgers lead all 120 teams in the Minors with 267 runs scored and are tied for the most hits with 370. They rank lead the Minors with a .387 OBP and rank second with both a .486 SLG and .873 OPS. OKC is tied for second in the Minors with 190 walks, while their .290 average is third overall...The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in 11 consecutive games, totaling 110 runs during that span while batting .343 (139x405), scoring at least 12 runs in five of the 11 games. And over the last six games, the Dodgers have plated 69 runs while batting .358 (83x232) with 13 homers and 34 extra-base hits...They have compiled at least 10 hits in nine of the last 12 games and have recorded no fewer than nine hits in seven straight games...So far in May, the Dodgers' .331 average, 133 runs, 165 hits and 80 walks through the first 14 games this month lead all 30 Triple-A teams...Last night the Dodgers had multiple innings with four or more runs for the fourth time this season and third time in the last 14 games. They have notched 14 separate innings with four-plus runs in the last 14 games.

More Than Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks and scored three runs last night as he reached base four times Tuesday. Alvarez has now reached base in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances and reached base four times in each of his last four games (9x13, 6 BB, HBP). He has also hit safely in five consecutive games, batting .550 (11-for-20) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and six walks. He has three straight multi-hit games as well as four during his five-game hitting streak...On Sunday, he finished a double shy of the cycle Sunday as he went 3-for-5 with a single, triple, homer, a walk, three RBI and scored four runs. It's the second time this season he collected a home run, triple and single in one game (April 10 vs. Albuquerque). His four runs scored Sunday were a season high and his highest run total since June 21, 2015 with Single-A Kannapolis when he also tallied four runs...Alvarez ranks second in the league with a .456 OBP and tied for third with 27 runs scored this season. His eight HBP's pace the PCL.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas put together a fifth straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-5 with a home run. He extended his current on-base streak to 19 games and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, going 28-for-69 (.406) with 15 RBI, 13 walks and 25 runs scored. His on-base streak is tied for fifth-longest in the PCL this season and Vargas has also scored at least one run in 16 of his last 17 games...Vargas paces the PCL with 45 hits and 37 runs scored this season and ranks tied for second in the league with 25 walks. His run total is third-most in all of the Minors, while his hit total ranks tied for eighth.

Lookin' for a Busch: Michael Busch made his Triple-A debut Tuesday after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa, where he led the Drillers in home runs (11), RBI (29), walks (24) and OBP (.445). With OKC Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and scored two runs. Busch's first Triple-A hit was a two-run homer in the third inning. He began the season ranked as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline...Between OKC and Tulsa, Busch has homered in two straight games and has hit safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-32 (.434) average with three home runs, three doubles, 14 runs and eight RBI.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games, going 2-for-5 with a walk, RBI and run scored. His streak is tied with Ryan Noda for the longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC Dodgers player. During the streak, McKinstry is 18-for-41 (.439) with 11 runs, six RBI and six multi-hit games...He leads the PCL with a .377 average, .460 OBP and four triples. He has 40 hits in 27 games (26 starts) with OKC, recording a multi-hit game 13 times, and he ranks second on the team in hits despite playing in just 27 of the team's 37 games.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar compiled his sixth multi-hit outing in his last nine games and since May 5, he is batting .444 (16x36) with two doubles, five homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored in nine games. He has hit safely in five of his last six games and in seven of his last nine games...He leads the Dodgers with 33 RBI in 31 games and is tied for the team lead with nine homers. His 33 runs scored this season overall are second-most in the PCL and he also ranks among the league's top-five leaders in OPS (3rd - 1.083), home runs (T-4th - 9), total bases (T-3rd - 75), RBI (4th - 33), extra-base hits (4th - 17), AVG (5th - .327) and SLG (5th - .664).

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis hit safely Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight straight games, going 12-for-31 (.387) with 10 RBI. He has collected at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games with a plate appearance, batting .396 (21x53) during the stretch...Overall this season, he is batting .361 (22x61) with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 17 games (16 starts).

Around the Horn: Jake Lamb moved into a tie for the OKC team lead with his ninth home run of the season last night, tying Kevin Pillar for the fourth-most homers in the PCL this season. He has hit three homers in his last five games and he has hit six homers in his last 13 games. Lamb has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .333 (13x39) with six extra-base hits, six walks, 12 runs scored and 12 RBI... Stefen Romero paced the Dodgers with three hits last night, setting a new season-high in his time with OKC. Romero roped a two-run double in the third inning and has 14 RBI in his first 12 games with the team...The OKC pitching staff tied its season low for a nine-inning game with six strikeouts last night, previously also against El Paso April 14...Over the last 11 games, the Dodgers are 8-3. In the eight wins, they've allowed 25 runs total. In the three losses, they've allowed 38 runs total, with at least 11 runs in each game.

