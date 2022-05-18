Bees Shut out Isotopes in Wednesday Morning Matinee
May 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees hosted roughly 9,000 elementary school students Wednesday morning as they shut out the Albuquerque Isotopes for their second win in a row. With the win, the Bees are now 21-17 and are in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Coast League West, pending the results of tonight's games from around the league. The Isotopes fall to 16-22 and find themselves on a three-game losing streak.
David MacKinnon went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a solo home run in the seventh inning. Juan Lagares went 2-for-3 in his second start with the Bees and Michael Stefanic went 1-for-3 to push his hitting streak to 13 games. Jake Kalish picked up his second win in a row, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out seven batters while giving up just five hits. Kalish now has 15 strikeouts over his last two starts and is sporting a 1.89 ERA on the season.
Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double in his second rehab start with the Isotopes.
The Bees scored three runs in the first inning as they strung together four hits and a walk. By the end of the fourth inning it was 5-0 in favor of the home team and then MacKinnon hit his 431-foot solo shot in the seventh to make it 6-0.
Salt Lake would add two more runs in the eighth and cruise to their third shutout of the season. The two teams will go head-to-head again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.
