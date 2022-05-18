Bees Shut out Isotopes in Wednesday Morning Matinee

The Salt Lake Bees hosted roughly 9,000 elementary school students Wednesday morning as they shut out the Albuquerque Isotopes for their second win in a row. With the win, the Bees are now 21-17 and are in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Coast League West, pending the results of tonight's games from around the league. The Isotopes fall to 16-22 and find themselves on a three-game losing streak.

David MacKinnon went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a solo home run in the seventh inning. Juan Lagares went 2-for-3 in his second start with the Bees and Michael Stefanic went 1-for-3 to push his hitting streak to 13 games. Jake Kalish picked up his second win in a row, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out seven batters while giving up just five hits. Kalish now has 15 strikeouts over his last two starts and is sporting a 1.89 ERA on the season.

Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a double in his second rehab start with the Isotopes.

The Bees scored three runs in the first inning as they strung together four hits and a walk. By the end of the fourth inning it was 5-0 in favor of the home team and then MacKinnon hit his 431-foot solo shot in the seventh to make it 6-0.

Salt Lake would add two more runs in the eighth and cruise to their third shutout of the season. The two teams will go head-to-head again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

