Reno Aces Notes

Go Your Own Way:

Since its June 13 game against Las Vegas, the Biggest Little City's team is on its longest winning streak of the season, emerging victorious in six straight. Reno is slashing .403/.497/.803 through the six-game stretch with 96 hits, 48 of which have gone for extra bases.

Reno has outscored its opponents, 78-39, while on its six-game winning streak.

Of the 11 Aces to record a batting average of .333 or over, Matt Lipka (.583) and Camden Duzenack (.563) are the only two with marks exceeding .499. Lipka leads all Aces with 14 hits while Andrew Young paces the active roster with 11 RBIs over that span.

Reno's streak of five straight games with 10 runs or more came to an end on June 19, the longest such streak this season in all of professional baseball.

The Aces are believed to be the only team in baseball history to record 14 or more runs in at least four straight contests, rounding out their streak at five.

More Than A Feeling:

Through 15 games in June, Reno is the hottest team in all of baseball. Blake Lalli's team is leading all squads with a .334 batting average at the dish, 154 runs scored and 196 hits.

The Aces' batting average is 27 points ahead of the second-place Sacramento River Cats with a .307 average.

The team's 154 runs are also 38 tallies ahead of the second-best mark set by the Omaha Storm Chasers (116).

Among players who have appeared in at least 10 games this month, Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A West with a slash line of .457/.642/.571.

Drew Ellis and Andrew Young has scored 17 runs apiece to sit in the Triple-A West's top five.

Daulton Varsho became the first player in franchise history to smack two home runs in the same inning after taking Isotopes' pitchers deep for a solo shot and his first career grand slam on June 18. The Aces' catcher knocked in a minor-league third-best 23 RBIs in June.

Young hit a grand slam in the series opener on Thursday before Varsho roped his in Friday night's game, becoming the first pair since Oswaldo Arcia and Ildemaro Vargas on July 5-6, 2017, to take the opposition deep for a grand slam in back-to-back games.

Don't Stop Believin':

The Aces are the scariest squad after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .348 batting average, 161 hits and 30 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 79 points ahead of Durham's second-place mark of .269.

With its Minor League-leading 133 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 38 more runs than second-place Lake Elsinore Storm with 95.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .314 batting average and 112 runs scored, while also being one of two teams (Lake Elsinore Storm) to score 100 or more runs when behind.

Lipka and Duzenack are Reno's best hitters in the seventh inning or later, combining for 27 hits in 59 at-bats while 22 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead the Minors with a .360 batting average, 62 hits, 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 runs scored.

Lalli's squad has crossed the plate 36 times and is hitting .360 in the ninth inning alone, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Takin' Care of Business:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .308 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 27 points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.281).

Reno ranks atop the Triple-A leaderboard with 312 runs scored, scoring 66 more runs than second-place Durham with 246.

Seth Beer is tied with Cal Raleigh atop the Triple-A West leaderboard with 17 doubles this season while Jamie Ritchie continues to rank first with a .410 batting average and a .555 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or taking a commanding lead on 11 occasions this season.

Reno boasts an 8-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

