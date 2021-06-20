Aviators' Late-Game Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Rainiers

For the second time in as many games, Aviators fans on Saturday witnessed a strong pitching performance at Las Vegas Ballpark. However, for the second time in as many games, the opponents' pitching was just a little bit better.

One night after falling 5-2 to Tacoma in the opener of a six-game series, the Aviators squandered a late-game scoring opportunity and lost 5-3 before a crowd of 8,357 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The defeat was Las Vegas' sixth in a row - all at home - while the Rainiers (22-15) extended their winning streak to seven straight.

Las Vegas starting pitcher Paul Blackburn delivered five solid innings and received early support from first baseman Frank Schwindel, who contributed a first-inning RBI single and a third-inning solo homer (his team-leading 13th of the season). But those performances were offset by Tacoma shortstop Jack Reinheimer, who belted two home runs, and five Rainiers pitchers who allowed 10 hits but surrendered just one run in the final six innings.

The Aviators' best opportunity to snap their season-long losing skid came in the seventh inning. After Reinheimer hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning to break a 2-2 tie, Las Vegas loaded the bases on consecutive one-out singles by Cody Thomas, Luis Barrera and Pete Kozma. However, the Aviators were only able to cash in a single run on Vimael Machín's RBI groundout, after which Schwindel struck out to end the inning.

From there, the Aviators managed just one more baserunner when Greg Deichmann walked with one out in the eighth, then was erased when Tacoma reliever Max Roberts got Francisco Peña to hit into a double play.

Reinheimer tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo homer - his team's seventh in the first three games of this series - and Rainiers closer Daniel Zamora retired Las Vegas in order in bottom of the frame to end it.

Blackburn (two runs, four hits, one walk, six strikeouts in five innings) certainly did his job, as did four of the first five hitters in the Aviators' lineup, who combined to go 9-for-22. However, the rest of the lineup produced just one hit - Thomas' seventh-inning single - in 14 at-bats.

GAME NOTES: Aviators designated hitter Austin Allen went 3-for-4, while Barrera (2-for-5, Kozma (2-for-5, run) and Schwindel (2-for-4) also had multiple hits. ... Thanks to Schwindel's third-inning solo shot, Las Vegas now has hit at least one home run in 14 straight games. ... Blackburn threw 55 of his 87 pitches for strikes. He and three relievers - A.J. Puk, Jordan Weems and Argenis Angulo - held Tacoma to one hit in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. ... Former Aviators relief pitcher Ryan Dull picked up the victory for the Rainiers, yielding just one hit in two innings in relief of starting pitcher Robert Dugger.

TRANSACTION ACTION: One day after rejoining the Aviators after the Oakland A's optioned him back to Las Vegas, outfielder Skye Bolt re-packed his bags Friday, hopped a flight to New York and rejoined the A's during their weekend series against the Yankees. Bolt was officially activated Saturday prior to Oakland's 7-5 loss to the Yankees, taking the place of outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who was placed on the injured list with a sprained left wrist.

ON DECK: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.60), who is one of the A's top pitching prospects, is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season Sunday as the six-game series against Tacoma continues at Las Vegas Ballpark. First pitch for the Father's Day matinee is 12:05 p.m.

