Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 20, 2021 at Las Vegas Aviators (12:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (22-15) @ Las Vegas Aviators (18-21)

Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 12:05 p.m. PT | Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Keynan Middleton (0-0, 0.00) @ RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.80)

LUCKY NO. 7 IN VEGAS: The Rainiers won their 7th consecutive game on Saturday with a 5-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators. SS Jack Reinheimer led the offensive charge with a 2-run, go-ahead home run in the 7th inning and a 9th inning RBI single for a Tacoma insurance run. 2B Donovan Walton poked a 2-RBI single to give the Rainiers their first lead in the 3rd inning.

Robert Dugger allowed the first 2 Las Vegas runs across 4 innings. Ryan Dull pitched the 5th and 6th innings with no runs allowed and 3 strikeouts, earning his first win of the season. Daniel Zamora earned his first save with a perfect 9th inning that included a strikeout.

JACK ATTACK: Jack Reinheimer finished 2-for-3 with a 2-run HR, 3 RBI and 2 R on Saturday. Over the last 3 games, Reinheimer is 4-for-11 with 4 RBI and 5 R.

Reinheimer is hitting .255 (13-for-51) in 12 road games this season, compared to a .195 clip at Cheney Stadium. The 28-year-old has hit safely in Tacoma's last 8 road games dating back to May 29 at Reno.

SEVEN IN A ROW: Tacoma's Saturday victory gives the club 7 straight wins for the first time this season. Two of Tacoma's victories during the winning streak are walk-offs, including Jack Reinheimer's sacrifice fly on Tuesday and Ty Kelly's game-winning home run last Saturday (6/12).

Tacoma's 7-game streak is the club's longest since winning 8 consecutive contests from July 9-19, 2016.

PREMIUM PITCHING: During their current 7-game winning streak since June 11, Tacoma's pitchers have a league-best 3.66 ERA (64.0 IP, 26 ER) and are also tops in the Triple-A West with 16 walks and a 1.31 WHIP.

BACK TO BOPPIN': Jack Reinheimer hit his second home run of the season on Saturday. The Rainiers have homered in 23 of their last 24 games dating back to May 21. The team's 50 big flies over that stretch are tied with Reno and Salt Lake for 2nd most in affiliated pro baseball (Omaha, 64).

DONNIE DAILY: Donovan Walton hit a 2-run, go-ahead single in the 3rd inning on Saturday, and the infielder has hit safely in all 3 games of the series in Las Vegas. Walton has a hit in 11 of 12 games with Tacoma this season, including 4 multi-hit games. He also has an RBI in each of his last 5 contests.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 19 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 4th most in Triple-A.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 63 players used through 35 games. The team has used 36 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 28 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: During their 7-game winning streak, the Rainiers have committed 2 errors, the fewest in Triple-A, and have a .992 fielding percentage, highest in the Triple-A West. This season, Tacoma's 26 errors rank 2nd best in the league behind only El Paso (22).

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh had his 23-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, but responded with his 17th double on Saturday, tied for the league lead. The 24-year-old remains top-10 in the Triple-A West in batting average (.341), doubles (17), XBH (25), runs (27), total bases (85), SLG (.644), OPS (1.037), RBI (27), and hits (45).

SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST: Daniel Zamora recorded his first save of the season on Saturday, giving the Rainiers saves in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Tacoma has recorded just 6 saves this year, 2nd fewest in the Triple-A West (SAC, 5). 23 of Tacoma's 37 games, including 14 victories, have been separated by 4 or more runs.

HISTORIC RUN: Cal Raleigh's 23-game hitting streak was snapped on Friday, one day after passing Mike Carp (2011), Ryan Langerhans (2011) and Brad Miller (2013) for the franchise's longest streak of the century. The franchise record is 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999. Last Friday, Raleigh's streak passed Round Rock's Delino Deshields (19) for the longest in the league this season.

During his hitting streak, Raleigh hit a league-best .396 (38-for-96). Since May 15, Raleigh also led the Triple-A West in hits (38), SLG (.740), and OPS (1.169) while being tied for 1st in doubles (13) (Drew Ellis, RNO) and XBH (20) (Jo Adell, SL). He also ranked top-10 in the league in total bases (71), runs (22) and OBP (.430).

