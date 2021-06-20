Beer's strong afternoon leads Reno past Albuquerque

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces won their seventh-straight game today, topping the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-5 behind a strong performance from Seth Beer. Beer finished the afternoon three for four with two doubles and a homer.

Beer crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the first to make it a 1-0 Aces lead, the ninth-straight game with Reno scoring first. The long ball was Beer's fifth of the season, and 23rd RBI.

Albuquerque countered in the top of the second, scoring three to take the lead.

In the bottom of the third, Reno would pick up a run to make it a 3-2 game. Beer doubled, and reached home on an RBI single from Jamie Ritchie.

The Isotopes scored runs in the fourth and sixth, making it a 5-2 Albuquerque advantage.

Reno struck again in the bottom of the seventh, putting a five-spot on the board to take the lead. After Nick Heath led off the inning with a triple, Beer roped his Triple-A West-leading 19th double down the right field line to bring the Aces to within two, 5-3. In the next at bat, Drew Ellis walked and was promptly scored, along with Beer, on a double by Jamie Ritchie to tie it up at five.

A Matt Lipka double landed him on third after the throw went to the plate, too late to stop Ritchie from scoring. A Juniel Querecuto sacrifice fly made it 7-5, which would prove to be the final scoreline.

Miguel Aguilar earned his third save of the season, allowing just one hit in an otherwise perfect ninth inning. The save capped a strong performance by the bullpen, pitching three combined shutout innings with just three hits allowed.

