Gray Solid in Rehab Outing Despite Albuquerque Loss

June 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Aces 7 (27-13), Isotopes 5 (12-28), - Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

AT THE DISH: Seven Isotopes recorded a hit on Sunday afternoon with Alan Trejo recording the only multi-hit game, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI ... Rockies rehabbing pitcher Jon Gray helped his own cause at the plate, contributing a team-high two RBI ... Albuquerque recorded two home runs coming off the bats of Sam Hilliard (8) and Greg Bird (7).

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Jon Gray allowed two runs over 4.0 innings in his rehab start, giving up two hits while striking out six ... Jesus Tinoco yielded three runs out of the bullpen over 2.1 innings while Tate Scioneaux took the loss after allowing three runs in 1.2 innings on the hill.

ON DECK: Right-hander José Mujica (1-5, 7.31) is up next for the Isotopes as he'll take the hill on Monday evening in Reno with a 7:35 p.m. first pitch.

