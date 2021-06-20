Dodgers' Eighth-Inning Rally Derails E-Train on Sunday Night

June 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (23-17) fell 7-2 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (20-20) on Sunday night at Dell Diamond, for just their second series loss of the season. The E-Train pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts during the contest, including three apiece from starter LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang and relievers LHP Sal Mendez and RHP Nick Vincent.

Round Rock RHP Ryder Ryan (0-2, 4.41) suffered the night's loss after throwing one inning of relief that saw five runs, four of which were earned, on four hits and two walks. Oklahoma City reliever RHP Brusdar Graterol (2-1, 6.14) earned the win with a hitless inning that featured one strikeout.

The contest's first four runs came on solo homers as Round Rock CF Leody Taveras launched one in the first inning, giving the Express an initial 1-0 lead. LF Yoshi Tsutsugo responded in the top of the second with Oklahoma City's first home run for a 1-1 tie.

Dodgers RF Luke Raley hit a solo homer 460 feet to center field in the fourth inning, breaking the tie and putting Oklahoma City up 2-1. Two frames later, Express 2B Andy Ibáñez sent a solo homer to left, tying the game at 2-2.

OKC broke the tie with a five-run eighth. After CF DJ Peters and C Keibert Ruiz drew back-to-back walks, Raley hit an RBI double to score Peters before Ruiz later came home on a wild pitch. Raley tallied his second run of the night thanks to a Sheldon Neuse sacrifice fly. Tsutsugo scored the fourth run of the inning with his second solo home run. Drew Avans, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh, crossed home plate as the final run of the inning after hitting a single, stealing second, moving to third on an Express error and scoring on a base hit from DH Omar Estévez.

Round Rock newcomers SS Ryan Dorow and Mendez had impressive performances as Dorow recorded his first career Triple-A hit and made a diving catch while Mendez allowed just one hit in his two-inning relief appearance.

The six-game series continues Monday with game five at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Brock Burke (0-3, 10.45) is scheduled for the night's start against Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramírez (3-2, 4.29). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.