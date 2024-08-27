Reno Aces Announce E.R.A.S Night at Greater Nevada Field for September 6th

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Get ready to shake it off! The Reno Aces will hold the inaugural E.R.A.S Night at Greater Nevada Field. This theme night will be a magical evening of baseball, music, and fan fun, as we celebrate the unparalleled artistry of one of pop culture's most iconic stars. It is a night you won't want to miss, featuring a friendship bracelet-making station

WHEN: Friday, September 6 th, Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field, E.R.A.S Night starts at 5:35 pm, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm.

TICKETS: Single-game tickets for E.R.A.S. Night are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting TIXX to 21003.

After a successful homestand against Las Vegas, the first-place Reno Aces will now hit the road and travel to Albuquerque to take on the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, September 3, to host the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate.

