Diaz Punches Out 13, Reno Drops Series Opener to Albuquerque

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Albuquerque, New Mexico. - Yilber Diaz delivered a dominant 13-strikeout performance on the mound, but it wasn't enough as the Reno Aces (30-21, 65-61) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-28, 50-77), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a 6-2 loss in Tuesday's series opener at Rio Grande Union Field.

Diaz tossed 6 2/3 frames while matching a season-high in punchouts. The promising prospect was lights out, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits without walking a batter. Notably, he sat down the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a double to Sean Bouchard in the fourth. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an efficient month of August, posting a 2.82 ERA with an incredible 29:4 K: BB in 22 1/3 innings of work.

Blaze Alexander came through with a huge two-RBI double that hit off the wall in centerfield in the eighth inning to tie the ball game at 2-2. Alexander has started to turn it on, going 5-for-11 with three RBI in the past two matchups.

Neyfy Castillo, who made his Triple-A debut tonight, collected his first hit as a member of the Aces, a line-drive single into centefield off Ty Blach in the top of the third. Castillo slashed .215/.285/.376 with five home runs and 19 RBI 149 at bats with Double-A Amarrillo before his promotion.

Reno will look to bounceback in Wednesday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI * Yilber Diaz: 6/2 IP, 2 R/ 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.