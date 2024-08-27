Express Drop Game One against Oklahoma City, 13-1

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (25-26 | 62-63) fell in Tuesday's series opener against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-25 | 67-60) by a final score of 13-1 at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (8-9, 5.71) was tagged with a blown-save loss after throwing 3.2 innings in relief. Sampson's outing saw seven runs, one of which was earned, along with eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Oklahoma City RHP Michael Grove (1-0, 1.93) earned the win after 2.0 shutout relief innings that included one hit and two Ks.

Texas Rangers rehabbing pitchers RHP Jacob deGrom and RHP Josh Sborz both posted scoreless outings for Round Rock. In a 2.0-inning start, deGrom struck out two batters. Sborz followed with 1.0 inning in relief. Neither pitcher allowed a baserunner during their time on the bump.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock scored the night's first run in the third inning when CF Kellen Strahm worked a walk, was followed by a walk from 3B Frainyer Chavez, stole third base then scored on a Sandro Fabian groundout.

Oklahoma City tied it up at 1-1 thanks to a solo home run from LF Dalton Rushing in the fourth.

The sixth inning saw the Baseball Club go up, 2-1, on the Express when CF Andy Pages scored on a groundout from LF Dalton Rushing.

Seven runs in the seventh frame pushed Oklahoma City ahead 9-1. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of DH Andre Lipcius and included five singles, one double, two force outs, a fielder's choice and a Round Rock error.

The Baseball Club knocked two, two-run home runs in the ninth inning as they increased their lead to 13-1. Rushing scored Pages before 3B Kody Hoese scored 1B Ryan Ward.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express tallied two extra-base hits on Wednesday as both LF Trevor Hauver and 1B Blaine Crim knocked one double each.

RHP Jacob deGrom is the fourth Cy Young winner to pitch at Dell Diamond this season, following LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Max Scherzer and LHP Dallas Keuchel.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City return for game two at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night. Express RHP Kumar Rocker (--, --) is expected to make his Triple-A debut against Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (--, --), who is scheduled to rehab for the Baseball Club. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.