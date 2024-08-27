El Paso Spanks Tacoma, 11-1

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game homestand with an 11-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday night. It was the first time the two teams have met in El Paso this season.

The Chihuahuas scored eight runs in their 12-batter third inning. El Paso had a season-high eight hits in the inning. Eight straight Chihuahuas reached base with two outs in the rally. Tuesday was Matthew Batten's 500th game played for the Chihuahuas. He is the team's all-time leader in games, hits, runs and stolen bases. Former MLB All-Star Elias Díaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run double for El Paso in his first game in the San Diego Padres organization.

Eight of the nine Chihuahuas starting batters had at least one hit Tuesday, including Brandon Lockridge, who went 4-for-4 to tie his career high for hits in a game. The 10-run win tied El Paso's season high for biggest margin of victory. It was the Chihuahuas' third 10-run win of the season. Former Chihuahuas Michael Mariot, Luis Urías and Jason Vosler all started the game for Tacoma.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 1, Chihuahuas 11 Final Score (08/27/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Tacoma (29-23), El Paso (17-35)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (4-3, 5.49) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-6, 5.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

