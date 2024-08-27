OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 27, 2024

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (26-25/66-60)

at Round Rock Express (25-25/62-62)

Game #127 of 150/Second Half #52 of 75/Road #64 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-5, 6.03) vs. RR-RHP Jacob deGrom (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club travels to Round Rock to open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City enters the series having won back-to-back games, eight of its last nine games and 11 of its last 13 games overall...Including this series in Round Rock, OKC has two road series remaining in the 2024 season...Two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time MLB All-Star Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch for Round Rock tonight as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Last Game : Andre Lipcius lined a go-ahead two-run double down the left field line in the eighth inning to push the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 5-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lipcius' hit with two outs and a full count gave Oklahoma City its first lead of the night. El Paso had built a 3-0 lead earlier in the game. Kevin Plawecki hit a RBI double in the fourth inning for the first run of the night. In the fifth inning, Matthew Batten connected on a two-run home run for a 3-0 advantage. Oklahoma City closed out the game with five unanswered runs. Alan Trejo knocked a RBI double into left field in the fifth inning for OKC's first run of the night. Dalton Rushing belted a solo home run over the tall wall in right field in the sixth inning to cut the lead to one run. OKC then tied the score, 3-3, in the seventh inning when Trejo hit into a double play and a run scored for OKC. After OKC went in front, 5-3, Michael Petersen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game for OKC and record his ninth save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher : J.P. Feyereisen (1-5) is set to open a bullpen game as he serves as the team's opener for his third straight outing...Feyereisen started and pitched 2.0 innings Aug. 21 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing one run and two hits with one strikeout in OKC's 5-2 home win. He also recently started a bullpen game Aug. 17 at Las Vegas...Over six appearances with OKC this month, he has allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over 8.0 innings...His last 14 appearances have all come with OKC after he was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 21 and outrighted to OKC July 3...He has opened four total games with OKC this season and overall with OKC, Feyereisen has made 26 appearances, going 1-5 with a 6.03 ERA over 31.1 innings with 23 K's against 11 walks...He did not play during the 2023 season as he continued rehabbing from surgery in 2022 that repaired the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder...Feyereisen spent his 2022 season with Tampa Bay, making 22 relief appearances, but did not pitch after June 2. He was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay Dec. 13 and traded to the Dodgers Dec. 14 in exchange for pitcher Jeff Belge...He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Against the Express : 2024: 11-10 2023: 14-4 All-time: 187-149 At RR: 98-72

OKC and Round Rock meet for their fifth and final series this season and their third at Dell Diamond...The teams split their most recent series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark earlier this month, Aug. 6-11. OKC won the first two games before the Express won three straight and OKC won the series finale, 3-0...Round Rock won a three-game series between the teams July 19-21 following the All-Star Break at Dell Diamond. OKC won the series opener, 10-6, but was held to one run over the final two games as the Express won, 2-1, in 10 innings July 20 and then won 4-0 July 21...The teams played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 21 games against the Express this season, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 24 hits and tied Ryan Ward with a team-best 17 RBI against the Express. Lipcius also had six homers against the Express entering this series...The teams met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series as OKC swept Round Rock in two games for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4...OKC has won three straight season series against the Express and Round Rock last won a season series between the teams in 2019 (6-10).

Fab Four: With Jacob deGrom scheduled to start for Round Rock tonight, he will become the fourth multiple Cy Young Award winner to pitch in a game involving Oklahoma City while on a Major League Rehab Assignment this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner (2018, 2019), four-time MLB All-Star and 2014 National League Rookie of the Year joins Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell and Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer to have pitched for or against OKC this season while on a rehab assignment. Kershaw pitched with OKC July 13 against El Paso and July 19 in Round Rock, while OKC squared off against Snell in Sacramento May 17 and faced Scherzer with Round Rock June 9. OKC is 1-3 in those games...Although he has not won a Cy Young Award, Johnny Cueto also pitched at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark June 6 for Round Rock. Between Cueto, Kershaw and Scherzer, the trio represents three of the top four among all active MLB players in career innings and three of the top five in career starts...Tonight will be the second outing for deGrom during his rehab assignment as he pitched two innings Aug. 22 for Double-A Frisco against San Antonio. Among active MLB players, he owns the top career WHIP at 0.99, ranks second with a 2.53 ERA and ranks fourth with 10.96 strikeouts per nine innings.

Back to School Bump : OKC has won eight of its last nine games as well as 11 of the last 13 games. OKC is also 14-5 over the last 19 games following a 15-28 stretch from June 12-Aug. 3. Since Aug. 4, OKC's 14-5 record is best among all 30 Triple-A teams...OKC won its previous series against El Paso, 5-1, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and has now won back-to-back series, 5-1, including a series win in Las Vegas Aug. 13-18. OKC has now finished a series with five wins four times this season as OKC also took five of six games May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque and April 2-7 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has now won back-to-back six-game series for the third time this season and first time since April 23-29 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 30-May 5 against Salt Lake (4-2)...OKC has also improved its overall record to six games above .500 (66-60) for the first time since June 25 (41-35). OKC's overall record was last seven games above .500 following a win June 19 against Albuquerque (39-32)...At 26-25, this is the time OKC is above .500 in the second half since the team started 1-0.

Close Calls : Sunday was OKC's fourth straight game and 61st game of the season decided by two runs or less (48 percent). OKC is now 30-31 overall in games decided by two runs or less in 2024, including 15-14 in games decided by two runs...OKC's 61 games decided by one or two runs are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 63 and the Space Cowboys are 36-27 in those close games...OKC is now 19-16 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in games decided by one or two runs this season, as 55.6 percent of OKC's 63 home games have been decided by two runs or less...Sunday was OKC's third last at-bat win of the series as well as the team's 12th last at-bat win of the season overall...Sunday was also OKC's seventh win this season after trailing by at least three runs.

Mound Matters : OKC has now allowed three runs or less in six of the last seven games, allowing a total of 19 runs, and OKC has also held opponents to three runs or less in 10 of the last 18 games. Since Aug. 6, OKC's 3.58 ERA and 64 earned runs are lowest in the PCL, while the team's 72 total runs are second-fewest (Sugar Land - 70)...As OKC's offense rallied with five unanswered runs in a come-from-behind win Sunday, the OKC bullpen held El Paso scoreless and to four hits with five strikeouts over the game's final four innings...Led by starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski's nine strikeouts over five innings, the OKC pitching staff notched 14 strikeouts Sunday for the team's highest total since June 22 vs. Albuquerque (16 K)...On Saturday, Oklahoma City recorded its third shutout of the season during a 1-0 win. The duo of Alec Gamboa and Ben Casparius held El Paso to one single and four walks while recording seven strikeouts, marking the team's first one-hit shutout in a nine-inning game since Aug. 9, 2016 at Iowa.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing hit his third home run with OKC and his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sunday as his first two Triple-A home runs came on the road in Las Vegas...Rushing has now reached base in each of his first 18 Triple-A games since joining OKC in early August from Double-A Tulsa. His 18-game on-base streak is the longest active streak by an OKC player as well as the second-longest active on-base streak in the PCL...The catcher/outfielder is slashing .323/.449/.532 since joining OKC Aug. 6. His 13 walks are tied for second in the league during that span, while his 15 runs scored are tied for fourth and his .449 OBP ranks seventh...This is also the second-longest on-base streak in Rushing's professional career as he compiled a 29-game on-base streak with High-A Great Lakes last season from April 7-May 14, 2023...Rushing has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15-for-41 (.366) with six extra-base hits, five multi-hit games, nine RBI and 11 runs scored...His 20 hits and 15 runs are tied with Kody Hoese for most among OKC players this month...Rushing is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline while being ranked No. 36 overall by the former and No. 39 by the latter.

Dinger Details : Dalton Rushing homered for OKC in the sixth inning Sunday as Oklahoma City has now hit 22 home runs over the last 13 games and has hit at least one homer in 12 of the 13 games. During the stretch that started Aug. 11. OKC's 22 homers since Aug. 11 are most in Triple-A...Overall in August, OKC has hit 30 home runs over 22 games with five games remaining this month. OKC also reached at least 30 homers in June (33) and April (39) this season...On the other hand, OKC has allowed just five homers over the last eight games and has allowed 20 homers through 22 games of August - third-fewest in the PCL. OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 115 home runs overall this season. The two-run homer by Matthew Batten Sunday was the first home run allowed with a runner on base in eight games.

Andre the Giant : Andre Lipcius' two-run double in the eighth inning Sunday broke a tie and guided OKC to a comeback victory against El Paso...He has reached base in 17 straight games since Aug. 4 to match his longest on-base streak of the season (also May 8-28). Seven of his 15 hits during the current streak have gone for extra bases and he has 12 walks and 11 RBI...His 132 hits this season are second-most in the league, while his 227 total bases are third, his 22 homers are sixth, his 49 extra-base hits are seventh and his 78 RBI are tied for seventh.

Around the Horn : Kody Hoese drew two walks and scored twice Sunday. In August, he leads OKC with a .345 AVG, .449 OBP, .707 SLG, 1.156 OPS, five homers, 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and is tied with Dalton Rushing for a team-best 20 hits and 15 runs...Alex Freeland is 4-for-9 over his last three games...Andy Pages has hit safely in four of his five games (5x19) since being optioned to OKC, hitting two homers...Drew Avans is 16 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448)...OKC has won three straight series openers.

