OKC Earns 13-1 victory Over the Round Rock Express

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored 11 runs between the seventh and ninth innings as they ran away with a 13-1 victory over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock (25-26/62-63) took 1-0 lead without a hit in the third inning, but Oklahoma City (27-25/67-60) evened the score with a solo homer by Dalton Rushing in the top of the fourth inning. Andy Pages opened the sixth inning with a double and advanced to third base on an error, and Rushing brought him in to score with a groundout to give OKC a 2-1 lead. OKC put up seven two-out runs in the seventh inning. Pages hit a two-run single before Rushing made it 5-1 with a RBI single. Andre Lipcius sent a three-run homer down the left field, and Kody Hoese finished the scoring with a RBI double to extend the lead to 9-1. Rushing hit his second homer of the night in the ninth inning with a two-run blast off the batter's eye. Hoese punctuated the offensive barrage with a two-run home run to left field later in the ninth inning..

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won has now won nine of its last 10 games and 12 of its last 14 games. OKC also won a fourth straight series opener...OKC also improved its overall record to seven games above .500 (67-60) for the first time since June 19 (39-32).

-Dalton Rushing went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI. It's his first multi-homer game since getting promoted to Oklahoma City and his second multi-homer game of the season, along with Aug. 4 with Double-A Tulsa against Springfield. His five RBI matched his season and career high, set earlier this year with Tulsa on May 27 versus Northwest Arkansas...Rushing has hit three home runs over his last two games and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games...Rushing has now reached base in each of his first 19 Triple-A games since joining OKC Aug. 6 and his 19-game on-base streak is the longest active streak by an OKC player.

-Oklahoma City started the game 0-for-11 before going 14-for-31 with four home runs and two doubles...The team's seven-run seventh inning was the highest-scoring inning since May 9 at Sugar Land and the seven hits in the seventh inning matched the team's most hits in one inning this year, last accomplished also May 9.

-OKC hit four or more homers for the seventh time this season. The team has now hit 26 home runs over the last 14 games and has hit at least one homer in 13 of the 14 games during the stretch that started Aug. 11.

-Kody Hoese went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI...Hoese has now hit six home runs in the month of August while driving in 19 RBI.

-Andy Pages went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI...Pages is now batting .360 with seven home runs and 19 RBI across 21 games with OKC.

-OKC held Round Rock scoreless after the third inning and allowed just four hits while striking out 10 throughout the game. Tuesday night was a bullpen game, with five relievers covering the nine innings...The pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of the last eight games, totaling 20 runs allowed.

Next Up: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to pitch on a Major League Rehab Assignment as Oklahoma City looks to take a 2-0 series in Round Rock beginning at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

