Rainiers Blown Out in Opener

August 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-55) lost their first game of the road series by a score of 11-1, as the El Paso Chihuahuas (48-79) scored 11 unanswered runs, Tuesday at Southwest University Park.

In his Rainiers debut, Terrin Vavra got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead in the second inning. From there, unfortunately, it was all El Paso, as they went on to score 11 unanswered runs.

It started in the eighth, when the Chihuahuas scored eight runs, all with two outs. Four singles as well as a double from Elias Diaz and a triple from Clay Dungan put El Paso up 8-1, knocking out starter Michael Mariot.

The right-hander suffered his sixth loss of the season, giving up seven earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings.

With an 8-1 lead, El Paso added on, scoring two in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Brett Sullivan and another in the eighth on a double from Eguy Rosario. Austin Davis closed out the game, recording the final three outs to take game one.

POSTGAME NOTES: Samad Taylor went 3-for-4 out of the two-hole, bouncing back after his nine-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday. Jason Vosler went 2-for-3 with a walk, scoring the lone run of the game for Tacoma.

Tacoma and El Paso will play game two of their series tomorrow morning, with first pitch from Southwest University Park scheduled for 11:35 am PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

