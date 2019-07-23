Rennie Rolls, Mets Blank Cardinals 3-0

JUPITER, Fla. - Luc Rennie was masterful on the mound in a 3-0 win for the St. Lucie Mets over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Rennie blanked the Cardinals over seven dominant innings. He gave up just one hit, a double with one out in the second inning to Nick Dunn. Rennie walked one and struck out five while throwing just 86 pitches.

Rennie set a great tone early by retiring the side in order in the first inning on just six pitches. At one point he retired 10 in a row. Only three batters reached base while he was in the game. Rennie improved to 4-0 in five day game starts.

Alec Kisena, who got a win in his first game with St. Lucie on Friday, pitched the final two innings to get a save in his second game. He induced a game-ending 3-6-3 double play off the bat of Nolan Gorman.

The Mets scored all three of their runs in the third inning. None of the runs scored on a hit. They loaded the bases when Jake Ortega was hit by a pitch, Wagner Lagrange worked a walk and Hansel Moreno reached on a bunt single.

Ortega scored from third base on a wild pitch from Cardinals starter Griffin Roberts. Jacob Zanon then grounded a ball deep to third that was juggled by Gorman. Lagrange scored on the play to make it 2-0. Later in the inning Jeremy Vasquez worked a walk with the bases loaded to force home Moreno for a 3-0 lead.

Both teams mustered just three hits apiece. The ballgame took exactly two hours, making it the shortest nine-inning game for the Mets this season.

The Mets have won three in a row and five of their last six. Tuesday's win was their 11th shutout of the season.

The Mets (55-46, 23-12) and Cardinals (10-24, 45-53) conclude their three-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

