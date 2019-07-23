Dunedin Opens a Series with Fort Myers in a Doubleheader

July 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





SERIES FINALE WIN: After dropping the suspended game, Dunedin defeated Charlotte by the final of 4-3 in a weather shortened game. After the Stone Crabs scored a run in the first, Dunedin put up runs in the second and third innings and two for insurance in the top of the sixth. RHP Mike Ellenbest held off a Charlotte rally notching the save with 2.1 innings scoreless. Chavez Young picked up the lone RBI in the ballgame.

TODAY'S ACTION: The Blue Jays welcome the Fort Myers Miracle to town for a doubleheader and games one and two of a three game series. The first matchup will begin at 1:00 and the second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the competion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings long and will be played at the Toronto Blue Jays Training Complex because of unplayable field conditions at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. Dunedin has gone 25-19 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents.

AGAINST FORT MYERS: The Blue Jays and the Fort Myers Miracle play for the first time in the second half and just the second time in 2019. Today is the fifth and sixth of 14 matchups between the teams in 2019. The two clubs will play a three game series in Fort Myers at Century Link Sports Complex beginning next Tuesday and will play a four game set at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium on August 26th to the 29th. The D-Jays and the Miracle split the four game series back in early April in Fort Myers. The Blue Jays won the season series 9-2 in 2018 and have won 11 of 15 going back to last season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.