Tuesday's Stone Crabs-Hammerheads game postponed
July 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to rain at Charlotte Sports Park.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
All tickets to Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to future Stone Crabs game for the next calendar year.
Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader begins at 10:45 a.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.
