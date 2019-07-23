Tuesday's Stone Crabs-Hammerheads game postponed

July 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to rain at Charlotte Sports Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

All tickets to Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to future Stone Crabs game for the next calendar year.

Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader begins at 10:45 a.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.