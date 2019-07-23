Threshers Settle for Doubleheader Split with Bradenton

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers played to a doubleheader split with the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field. The Threshers took game one, 2-1, before dropping the nightcap, 4-1. Clearwater remains 4.5 in the Florida State League North second half standings.

In game one, the pitching staffs for both sides produced strong outings. Right-hander Julian Garcia (7-6) set the tone for the Threshers (52-49, 16-19) early on. Garcia shut down Bradenton (54-46, 18-16) through the first three frames with two strikeouts and two hits allowed. The Threshers gave Garcia a lead in the second when Madison Stokes led off against Ike Schlabach (2-1) with a double.

After Stokes reached third, Simon Muzziotti hit a chopper back to Schlabach, who could not turn a double play, and Stokes scored to put Clearwater ahead, 1-0.

Bradenton answered in the fourth when Mason Martin blasted his first home run of the day to right to even the score at one. Martin recorded his third RBI of the series with the long-ball.

The Marauders would not keep the game tied for long, as Schlabach allowed Stokes to send a ball over the left field wall in the fourth to put Clearwater ahead, 2-1.

Garcia settled after Stokes' blast, retiring Bradenton in order in the fifth and the sixth while picking up two more strikeouts. The Broomfield, Colo. native earned his fifth consecutive quality start with six frames of one-run ball and five strikeouts. Tyler Carr (SV, 2) entered to close it out in the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame for his second save of 2019.

The Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate snapped its five-game home losing streak, and its three-game skid against Bradenton with the game one victory.

The nightcap saw the Marauders take advantage of Alejandro Requena's (6-8) stuff in the first, and poured on more later for a 4-1 victory.

Bradenton took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the opening frame with Martin's RBI double to plate Lucas Tancas. Requena limited further trouble and the Threshers answered in the second.

Against Connor Loeprich (1-0) - making his Advanced-A debut - the Threshers put runners on first and second with one out. A batter later, Daniel Brito smacked a base hit to right to score Danny Mayer and knot game two at one.

Requena found his comfort zone until the fifth, when Bradenton plated two runs on a sacrifice fly from Travis Swaggerty and a solo blast from Oneil Cruz to open a 3-1 lead. The Marauders added on against the right-hander in the sixth with Mason Martin's second long-ball of the doubleheader to increase their advantage to 4-1. Left-hander Keylan Killgore prevented further damage in the frame despite having the bases loaded and nobody out.

Loeprich retired Clearwater after Matt Kroon's lead-off hit the bottom of the sixth, and Joe Jacques closed out the contest with a scoreless seventh to give Bradenton the nightcap victory.

Clearwater sits at 4-7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate in 2019 and 23-25 against teams from the FSL South division.

Madison Stokes was a bright spot in the doubleheader, collecting four hits including a double and a home run. With the game one blast, Stokes joins Jhailyn Ortiz as the only Threshers to hit 10-or-more home runs in 2019.

Clearwater will look to salvage a series split with Bradenton in the finale of the four-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Field. RHP Kyle Glogoski (1-0 2.19) gets the ball for the Threshers against Maurauders' RHP Brad Case (2-3 4.38). First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Threshers Live! The Pregame Show at threshersbaseball.com.

