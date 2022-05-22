Renegades Swept in Sunday Double Dip

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were swept by the Brooklyn Cyclones in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Maimonides Park. They lost the opener 5-4, and fell in the night cap 3-1.

Brooklyn blasted a pair of solo homers against Hudson Valley starter T.J. Sikkema to jump in front in Game 1. Shervyen Newton went deep in the first and Jose Peroza left the park in the second to make it 2-0 Cyclones.

Sikkema (0-1) lasted 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out three and walking one.

In the bottom of the third, Jose Mena slammed a two-run single off Alex Mauricio to extend the Brooklyn lead to 4-0. The following frame, Jaylen Palmer launched a solo homer to left and plunged the lead to 5-0.

The Renegades responded in the bottom of the fifth against Cyclones starter Junior Santos (1-4). With two outs and two on, Pat DeMarco found the right-center field gap for a two-run double to trim the deficit to 5-2.

In the top of the sixth, Hudson Valley loaded the bases against Justin Courtney. Aldenis Sanchez stepped to the plate with two outs and laced a two-run single off Grant Hartwig to pull the Renegades within one at 5-4.

Hartwig bounced back and earned his first save, recording the final four outs, including two strikeouts in the seventh, to close out Game 1 for Brooklyn.

In Game 2, Renegades starter Blas Castaño and Cyclones starter Nolan Clenney traded nine-up, nine-down starts before Hudson Valley jumped in front in the fourth.

Everson Pereira tripled and came home on a Cooper Bowman groundout to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn responded in the bottom of the fourth on a Newton solo homer down the right field line to level the score at one.

The Cylcones broke ahead in the bottom of the fifth on Palmer's third home run of the series, a towering two-run shot to left to make it 3-1 Brooklyn.

Castaño (0-4) fired six innings in a complete-game loss, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking none. It was the first complete game thrown by the Renegades this season.

Clenney (2-2) tossed five innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out eight and walking none. Hunter Parsons earned a six-out save and shut the door for Brooklyn.

Hudson Valley will enjoy a day off tomorrow before returning home to welcome the Rome Braves for a six-game series. pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 5:45.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

17-21

