Hot Rods Game Notes

Back and Forth we Go... Each team was never more than two runs apart and the lead changed five times, but the Hot Rods ultimately fell 6-5 to the Grasshoppers on Saturday night. The see-saw contest included the first homers of the season for Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo, who each had multiple hits. Brundage was perfect at the plate, with a triple, homer and a walk in three plate appearances. Patrick Wicklander excelled in his Hot Rods debut on the mound, striking out six without a walk in 5.0 innings of work while allowing two runs on three hits.

Saturday's Notes... Manzardo and Brundage hit their first home runs of the season... Brundage also had a triple in his second at-bat of the day... Manzardo had his third multi-hit game of the season... He also had his second multi-RBI game this year... His home run traveled an estimated 447-feet... Brundage had his fourth... Brundage and Basabe each had seven total bases... That was a game-high... Wicklander tied a career-high with 5.0 innings of work... It was the second time this season he's gone 5.0... BG has 42 hits as a team over the last three games... BG is 8-6 in one-run games this season... They're 7-8 when the opponent scores first... The team is 6-13 when out-hit... BG's all-time record against the Grasshoppers is 11-10... They're 8-7 in Greensboro...

Rematch... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers square off for the first time since the 2021 High-A East Championship Series. The series started in Greensboro, but two rainouts pushed the start of the Championship to the weekend. The Hot Rods left North Carolina with a split in the first two games, but the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the first game at Bowling Green Ballpark in the best of five set. BG won the next two games to seal the franchise's second title and second in three seasons.

North Bound... The Grasshoppers changed divisions in 2022, moving from the South to the North. The Hot Rods are 10-8 in games against North Division opponents this year and have put together a record of 11-4 in Division.

O-swingin-it Basabe... Osleivis Basabe's 15-game hitting streak ended on Tuesday after having been the hottest hitter on the Hot Rods and, arguably, the league in May. The infielder's 15-game hit streak is tied for the sixth-longest in franchise history. The streak is also tied for the longest in the SAL this season. Basabe slashed .400/.459/582 over the 15-game stretch with just six strikeouts and 11 runs scored. Nine of his 22 hits were for extra bases.

Other Streaks... There are still a few short active hit streaks on the Hot Rods roster. Matthew Dyer, Tanner Murray, Diego Infante, Kyle Manzardo, and Alexander Ovalles all have four-game streaks. Nate Soria, Alika Willaims, Basabe, and Ronny Simon each have a hit in consecutive games as well. Simon leads the team with an eight-game on-base streak. Ovalles has been on in seven consecutive games while Dyer has reached in six and Hiott has in five-stiraght. Diego Infante, Manzardo, and Murray all have four-game streaks.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

