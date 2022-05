HVR Game Notes - May 22, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (17-19) at Brooklyn Cyclones (15-19)

Game 1: LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Junior Santos (0-4, 5.01 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Blas Castaño (0-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan Clenney (1-2, 5.71 ERA)

| Games 37 & 38 | Road Games 20 & 21 | Maimondes Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | May 22, 2022 | First Pitch 12:30 p.m. |

MEET THE (FUTURE) METS: The Hudson Valley Renegades complete their six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones this afternoon with a doubleheader at Maimonides Park. This finishes the first of two trips that the Renegades make to Coney Island this year, with a return engagement from August 16-21. Meanwhile, the Cyclones make three trips to Dutchess Stadium this season. Through 10 games of the 30-game season series, Hudson Valley is 6-4 against Brooklyn.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A five-run top of the first inning and a stellar pitching performance from Beck Way led the Renegades to a victory on Saturday night in Brooklyn. James Nelson blasted a grand slam in the first, and Spencer Henson connected for a two-run homer in the sixth to lead the way. Anthony Seigler was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in his first game with Hudson Valley in 2022.

HE GETS ON BASE: With his single in the first on Saturday, Eric Wagaman has now reached base in 13 consecutive games to begin his season. Overall, he is riding a 15-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman's is the longest on-base streak for a Renegade this season, and he is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, the Renegades had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game on-base streaks.

STOP THE COUNT!: The Renegades win on Thursday night broke a season-long six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley. Worse yet, the Gades dropped eight of nine games, and 11 of 14 extending the skid back further. During the stretch they had dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to four games under .500 entering play on Thursday. The six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley was the franchise's longest skid since an 11-game losing streak from June 29 - July 9, 2017. The good news is that the Renegades went on to win the New York-Penn League Championship that year.

NEW IN TOWN: In a series of roster moves this week, the Renegades welcome in a new player to the Yankees organization this afternoon. RHP Ryan Miller was acquired from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association, signed to a Minor League Contract by the Yankees and assigned to Hudson Valley on Thursday. Miller had appeared in one game for Sioux Falls this season, after spending the entire 2021 season with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick pitched two game for Southern Illinois in 2015. Miller was originally a 6th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, but was released following the 2019 season. Miller made his debut on Saturday with a scoreless ninth.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only 16 nine-inning games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:33. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played 11 in 28 nine-inning contests.

STOP THE STEAL: While the Renegades continue to be among the Minor League leaders in stolen bases, they are in a rut on the basepaths lately. Hudson Valley baserunners have been caught stealing at least once in six consecutive games in which they have attempted a steal, dating back to Friday, May 13. During this stretch, the Renegades are just 5-for-12 (.417) in stolen base attempts. In their last nine games, HV basestealers are 6-for-13. The Renegades have been caught stealing 24 times this season, the fourth-most of any team in the minors, trailing Clearwater (26; A, PHI), and Down East (A, TEX) and St. Lucie (A, NYM), who have been nabbed 25 times each.

HEY, I'M WALKIN' HERE: Infielder Cooper Bowman ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League in BB%, according to FanGraphs. Bowman is walking in 20.0% of his plate appearances, leading to a stellar .393 OBP. Incredibly , Bowman has also walked nearly as many times (28) as he has struck out (30) this season, making him seventh among players with enough PA to qualify for the batting title in K:BB ratio.

BASEBALL AMERICA UPDATES: Last Wednesday, Baseball America released its midseason Top 30 prospects list for the New York Yankees, featuring several Hudson Valley Renegades. Five Renegades made the list, headlined by new #3 prospect Everson Pereira (#11 preseason). Joining him were Trey Sweeney (#7), Austin Wells (#9), Beck Way (#12), and Will Warren (#27).

IN A PINCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. That was the first time this season that Hudson Valley had a pinch hit, and the first pinch hit for the franchise since 2019 (0-for-3 in 2021). It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present).

