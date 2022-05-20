Renegades Rained out Friday

May 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Friday night's game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park has been postponed to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m. featuring two seven-inning games.

Hudson Valley and Brooklyn continue their set on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins as 5:45.

The Renegades return home to Dutchess Stadium on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Rome Braves at 7:05 p.m. The Gades are offering a mash-up of a Tradition Tuesday and Mobile* Army* Surgical* Hospital* Night. Tickets and more information can be found at www.hvrenegades.com.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

16-19

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.