Friday Night's Game Rained Out

Brooklyn, NY - Friday Night's game between the Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Sunday, May 22nd as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 12:30 PM. Gates will open at noon.

Those with tickets for Friday, May 20th can exchange them IN PERSON at the Maimonides Park Box Office for another game of their choosing for up to one calendar year.

