Friday Night's Game Rained Out
May 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Brooklyn, NY - Friday Night's game between the Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Sunday, May 22nd as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 12:30 PM. Gates will open at noon.
Those with tickets for Friday, May 20th can exchange them IN PERSON at the Maimonides Park Box Office for another game of their choosing for up to one calendar year.
Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2022
- Friday Night's Game Rained Out - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Rained out Friday - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- HVR Game Notes - May 20, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in 9-7 Loss - Winston-Salem Dash
- Power Surge Gives Hot Rods Historic 12-3 Win on Thursday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Claws Rally for 5-4 Win Thursday in Wilmington - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Matt Gorski Hits Two More HRs, But Hoppers Lose - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.