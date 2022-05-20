Power Surge Gives Hot Rods Historic 12-3 Win on Thursday

Greensboro, North Carolina- Ronny Simon and Matthew Dyer each had four hits as part of a 21-hit performance by the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-13) in a 12-3 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (15-20) on Thursday night. The two teams will play the fourth game of the series on Friday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods opened the scoring in the second inning with a bang against Greensboro starter Sean Sullivan. Alexander Ovalles hammered his third homer of the season to right field, giving BG a 1-0 lead. Dyer doubled to left, Beau Brundage singled, and Tanner Murray drove in Dyer with a double to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage. Nate Soria grounded out to second, scoring Murray to extend the Hot Rods lead to 3-0.

Osleivis Basabe led off the third with a solo homer, and Heriberto Hernandez drove in Diego Infante from third to extend the lead to 5-0. Simon, who replaced Pedro Martinez in the lineup, hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Hot Rods a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Gorski homered in the fourth to make it 7-1 and Greensboro plated another in the seventh to make it a five-run game. Simon singled home Dyer in the eighth to extend the lead back to six but Gorski hit another homer, his fifth of the series and fourth in two games, to make it an 8-3 game.

In the ninth the Hot Rods tacked on four more runs, including a homer off the bat of Infante, finishing off a 12-3 victory and improving to 22-13 on the season.

Logan Workman allowed one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Anthony Molina (3-0) pitched 2.1 innings in relief, allowing a run on three hits with two strikeouts in a win. Joe La Sorsa threw the final 2.0 innings with a run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Notes: The Hot Rods had a 20-plus hit game for the eighth time in franchise history... The last occurrence was on June 11, 2021 in Hickory against the Crawdads... With Thursday's 21-hit performance, the Hot Rods have had a game with 20 or more hits for the fifth consecutive season dating back to 2017... Simon's four hits were a season-high... Dyer set a career-high with four hits... Nine of the 10 Hot Rods in the lineup had hits on Thursday... Simon, Murray, and Soria all had multi-RBI games... Six players had multiple hits... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue their six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods will send RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 2.86) to the mound against Grasshoppers RH Adrian Florencio (1-4, 7.54)... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 6:20 PM CDT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

