Abel Sharp; Claws Win 5-2 Friday in Wilmington

May 20, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Mick Abel gave up one earned run over five innings as the BlueClaws bested Wilmington 5-2 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium for their second straight win.

Abel, the Phillies first round pick in 2020, pitched into the sixth where he allowed an unearned run. Overall, he gave up two runs, one earned in five innings, matching his longest outing. He struck out three and walked one.

The BlueClaws (13-22) have taken two straight from Wilmington (18-16) after dropping the first two games in their six-game series.

Jersey Shore jumped out quickly as Ethan Wilson tripled home two runs in the first inning to put the BlueClaws up 2-0. Ricardo Mendez hit his first home run of the year in the bottom of the first, the lone earned run allowed by Abel in the game.

In the fourth inning, Casey Martin tripled in one run while Carlos De La Cruz singled home another to give Jersey Shore a 4-1 lead.

Carlos Francisco did not allow a run in the sixth and Andrew Schultz struck out two in a scoreless seventh. Jonathan Hughes got the last six outs for his first save of the year and second of his career.

Jared Carr stole his 11th base of the season. Wilson and Martin each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

Tim Cate (2-2) gave up four runs in four innings and took the loss.

The teams play the fifth game of their series on Saturday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Ben Brown is scheduled to start for the BlueClaws.

