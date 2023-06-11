Renegades Hold Jersey Shore off Scoreboard again behind Thorpe

June 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - Another historic performance by Drew Thorpe guided the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 1-0 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark. It was the second straight shutout thrown by the Renegades, and their fourth of the season.

Following an amazing start last Sunday against the Aberdeen IronBirds, Thorpe turned in another one of the best starts that the Renegades have ever gotten. Across 7.0 shutout innings, the right-hander struck out 12, the most by a Hudson Valley pitcher in a single game since 2005 when online game-by-game records are available.

In his last two starts, Thorpe (5-1) has thrown 15.0 shutout innings while allowing just six hits, two walks and striking out 19 batters.

Beginning in the third inning on Friday night, Renegades pitchers did not allow an earned run across the final 25.1 innings of the series with the BlueClaws while allowing only 11 hits, striking out 33 and walking six.

The lone run of the game came home in the top of the first inning against Rafael Marcano. Alexander Vargas led off with a single and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Rafael Flores ripped a double to left-center to chase Vargas home and give Hudson Valley its lone run.

Vargas had a strong game at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Antonio Gomez contributed two hits including a double as well.

Following Thorpe's magical performance, Jack Neely and Carlos Gomez each tossed a scoreless inning of relief to close out the win. The Renegades bullpen has not allowed an earned run across its last 31.2 innings, dating back to the sixth inning on Wednesday, May 31.

The consecutive clean sheets thrown by Hudson Valley is the first time the club has thrown back-to-back shutouts in nine-inning games since April 23 & 24, 2022, both against Brooklyn at Heritage Financial Park.

Hudson Valley enjoys a day off on Monday before returning home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a series with the Rome Braves. The Renegades are celebrating HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) this week as well. More details on HOPE Week 2023 can be found here.

Renegades Record: 33-24

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.