Dash Lead Washed Away, Tie Hot Rods 3-3 in Shortened Game

June 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash







BOWLING GREEN, KY -After inclement weather forced an end to Sunday afternoon's game between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the teams settled for a 3-3 tie in the series finale.

Despite holding a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh, the Dash advantage was wiped away and the score was reverted to the last completed inning, the sixth, when the game was tied.

The Dash picked up right where they left off offensively, putting runners on first and second with one out in the top of the first. They couldn't capitalize, though, and headed into the bottom of the frame where Connor McCullough would be toeing the rubber.

McCullough turned in a solid outing overall, but he was highly susceptible to the long ball. Brock Jones clubbed a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the first, giving Bowling Green an early 1-0 lead. Seemingly every game this series, however, Winston-Salem responded.

In the top of the second, with one out and runners on the corners, Caberea Weaver ripped a single to center field to drive in Shawn Goosenberg. Terrell Tatum worked a walk to load the bases, and Loidel Chapelli knocked a sacrifice fly to bring home Taishi Nakawake and give the Dash a 2-1 advantage.

McCullough retired the side in order in the bottom of the second and took control. The 23-year-old gave up a single in the bottom of the third, but struck out a pair to escape unscathed.

The Dash were held scoreless for a second consecutive inning in the fourth, and Bowling Green was able to break through in the bottom of the frame. Kamren James launched a solo homer to left-center field to tie the game, but McCullough was able to keep the damage to a minimum.

DJ Gladney and Michael Turner took first and second on a pair of singles in the top of the fifth. After Gladney was moved over to third with two outs, he was able to steal home, his fifth swiped bag of the year, to give Winston-Salem a 3-2 lead.

Yet again, however, the Hot Rods had a response. In the bottom of the fifth, Kenny Piper homered to left center field to tie the score and give Bowling Green its third solo shot in just five innings. McCullough remained calm and worked through the rest of the frame, but his afternoon was concluded there.

He tossed five innings, giving up five hits, 3 runs and striking out six. Kole Ramage entered in relief in the bottom of the sixth for his first appearance with the Dash. He struck out a pair en route to a scoreless inning, and Winston-Salem caught fire in the top of the seventh.

Chapelli knocked a leadoff single, and with one out, Veras dropped in a single to right field to drive in Chapelli and give the Dash a 4-3 lead. Then, Turner and Goosenberg laced back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 2.

As rain started to bear down on Bowling Green Ballpark in the bottom of the seventh, the conditions became unplayable, and the game was called. The score was reverted to 3-3 as the sixth was the last completed inning, and the teams settled for a tie.

The Dash weren't able to pull out the series split and will return to Winston-Salem for a homestand beginning Tuesday night against the Asheville Tourists. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

