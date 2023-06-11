HVR Game Notes - June 11, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (32-24) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (29-26)

RHP Drew Thorpe (4-1, 3.31 ERA) vs. LHP Rafael Marcano (2-3, 5.46 ERA)

| Game 57 | Road Game 30 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | June 11, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

GREETINGS...FROM LAKEWOOD, NJ:The Hudson Valley Renegades pay their first visit to the Garden State this season to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Last season, the Renegades made three trips to ShoreTown Ballpark, winning two out of the three including a six-game sweep in July. One of the wins in that series including a team record 11 stolen bases on July 6th.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades shutout the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 4-0 on Saturday night. Chase Hampton walked one and allowed just one hit in 5.2 shutout frames, while striking out eight. Luis Velasquez made his High-A debut, tossing a scoreless 1.1 innings. A pair of doubles by Antonio Gómez and Spencer Henson plated two of the four runs in the contest. Both finished with multi-hit contests while Luis Santos tallied a game high three hits in the win.

THE 10 K CLUB: RHP Juan Carela racked up his second 10-strikeout game of the season on Friday night. The feat has been performed six times this year with Chase Hampton collecting three 10 K games and Drew Thorpe holding the other. The single-game high this season in the South Atlantic League is 12 strikeouts. In 2022, the Renegades had only three double-digit strikeout performances by a single pitcher, both T.J. Sikkema in his final two games with the club before he was traded to Kansas City in the Andrew Benintendi trade.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 11 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 0.51 ERA (35.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R/2 ER, 14 BB, 41 K). Between last Wednesday's and Friday night's games, the bullpen retired 20 consecutive batters at one point. Over the last 27.2 innings, the bullpen has allowed nine walks and just nine hits. The nine hits allowed during this span are the fewest in all of MiLB with the Inland Empire 66ers (LAA, A) in second with 22 hits.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since last Wednesday against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.55 ERA (58.0 IP, 26 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 26 BB, 71 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. Only the Springfield Cardinals (STL, AA) have matched the same amount of innings from their starters since last Wednesday. The Renegades also have the best starters ERA in that span.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on Saturday, the Renegades are 5-0 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first four games back, Garcia is 8-for-20 with a 3B, HR, 4 RBIs, three walks and six runs.

REHAB-PALOOZA:Last Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 56 games (41.0%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 14 one-run games, and are 4-10 (.286).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 18th double of the season on Saturday versus Jersey Shore. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 18 doubles are good for second in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday stealing last Tuesday to bring his total runners thrown out to 18 in 31 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-6th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.2% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 31 CS while Gómez is t-6th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With two hits on Friday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 116 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. With his performance on Friday, he surpassed Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Friday, the Renegades have hit 46 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and t-11th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 69 batters this season in 55 games.

RIBEYES GALORE: In addition to setting a new career-high with 5 RBIs on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, Marcos Cabrera also picked up the fourth game by a Renegades batter this season with 5+ RBIs. Joining him were Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson, who both had 5 RBIs on April 11 vs Aberdeen, and Aaron Palensky, who collected 7 RBIs on April 26 at Greenville.

