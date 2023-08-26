Renegades Drop IronBirds, 4-2

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In front of a past-capacity crowd of 4,672 at Heritage Financial Park, Zach Messinger struck out eight as the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-2 on Saturday night.

Hudson Valley plated the game's first three runs beginning in the first inning. Anthony Hall worked a one-out walk against Trey McGough (0-1) before Jesus Rodriguez doubled to the gap in right-center to score Hall and give the 'Gades a 1-0 lead.

Rafael Flores then doubled the Renegades lead with a solo blast to left in the second inning, his sixth home run of the season.

Messinger dazzled in his start on Saturday night, striking out eight and allowing just one hit and two walks in 4.2 scoreless frames. He fell just one strikeout shy from tying his career high.

Anderson Munoz (1-0) followed Messinger and retired the first four in his outing before Elio Prado and Jacob Teter led off the seventh inning with back-to-back doubles. The latter double by Teter scored Prado to cut the Renegades lead to 3-1.

After Hudson Valley left the bases loaded in the seventh, Christopher Familia crushed a solo home run to right field to extend their lead to 4-1 in the eighth. The Renegades hit two home runs on the night after not leaving the yard in the first four games of this series.

Prado struck again, this time with a solo home run off Harrison Cohen to trim the deficit to 4-2. After Cohen punched out Teter for the second out in the ninth, Adam Hall and Trendon Craig each worked a pair of walks to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Cohen retired Anthony Servideo to end the contest and record his first save of the season.

The Renegades and IronBirds wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley will send RHP Brendan Beck (0-1, 1.74) to the mound opposite of RHP Kyle Virbitsky (5-1, 3.79) for Aberdeen.

Renegades Record:

66-53, 27-26

