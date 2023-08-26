Adams Flirts with No-Hitter, Dash Defeat Hot Rods, 6-0

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Mason Adams got through five innings without allowing a hit, and the offense poured it on as the Winston-Salem Dash took game five over the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 6-0, Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (57-58) gave the ball to right hander Mason Adams, making only his third start in High-A, and was untouchable. Adams mowed through the first six batters he faced, striking out three, and in the third, the Dash offense opened the scoring.

With one out in the third, Winston-Salem picked up the first hit for either side on a blast. With a 2-2 count, Wes Kath got a pitch over the middle and demolished it over the wall in right center for his seventh homer of the year, making it 1-0.

Bowling Green (61-53) continued to struggle against Adams. The Okeechobee, Florida native retired the Hot Rods in order in the third and fourth, and in the fifth, the Dash capitalized on Bowling Green miscues.

The Dash put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, and a balk allowed a runner to score making it, 2-0. Following a wild pitch, Michael Turner stood on third and come home to score on a second balk, giving Winston-Salem a 3-0 lead.

With the three-run cushion, Adams sat down the Hot Rods in order again, and the Dash offense continued to grow the lead.

With two outs and two runners on, Turner delivered a two-RBI single to right field building the lead for the Dash to 5-0.

Adams returned for the sixth after not allowing a base runner over the first five innings, but Bowling Green leadoff man, Kamren James, singled to open the frame, ending Adams' no-hit bid. The right hander was unphased as he induced an inning ending double play and through six, Adams had faced the minimum. His night ended after the sixth and left after his best start in his professional career. Adams ended the night allowing only one hit and punching out eight hitters.

Jake Palisch came out of the bullpen in the seventh and made quick work of Bowling Green. In the eighth, the Dash bought insurance. With one out in the top of the eighth, Jacob Burke launched his second home run in High-A to right center giving Winston-Salem a 6-0 lead.

The southpaw continued to dominate as he retired Bowling Green in order in the eighth and closed out the Hot Rods in the ninth finishing the shutout win, 6-0.

Burke ended the night going 3-for-5 with a RBI, while Caberea Weaver and Kath both picked up multi-hit nights.

Winston-Salem and Bowling Green meet for game six on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. from Bowling Green Ballpark.

