Davitt Fans Six in 6-0 Bowling Green Loss to Winston-Salem

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Duncan Davitt rebounded from his last start to punch out six over 4.0 frames, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-23, 61-53) managed just two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (23-29, 57-58) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Winston-Salem began the scoring in the top of the third against Davitt. Wes Kath smacked a solo homer to right-center field, putting the Dash up 1-0.

The Dash increased the lead in the top of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Evan Reifert. Loidel Chapelli walked, stole second, and moved up to third on a dropped third strike to put a runner in scoring position. After Michael Turner walked, Reifert balked to move Turner to second and score Chapelli. Turner moved up to third on a wild pitch and scored on another balk by Reifert, putting Winston-Salem ahead 3-0.

After scoring two runs in the top of the sixth off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe, Winston-Salem added to the lead with a solo blast from Jacob Burke in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga to make it 6-0. The Hot Rods went scoreless the rest of the way, losing by a final score of 6-0.

Mason Adams (2-0) earned the win, letting up a hit and striking out eight over 6.0 scoreless innings. Davitt (3-4) took the loss, allowing a run on four hits and a walk to add to his six strikeouts and 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Yoniel Curet (1-0, 4.97), while Winston-Salem starts LHP Tyler Schweitzer (0-2, 4.25).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

