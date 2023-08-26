Blue Rocks Secure First Win Streak of August

August 26, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks (47-65) captured their second consecutive victory on Friday, August 25, defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (65-52) by a final score of 8-3.

The BlueClaws were able to strike first in the top of the third inning with an RBI triple by Jared Carr, his third of the year, followed by a sacrifice fly by Bryan Rincon to make it 2-0 Jersey Shore. From that point forward, however, it was all Wilmington.

In the bottom half of the inning, Daylen Lile, the Nationals' No. 6 ranked prospect, ripped a double to center field which scored two. Then, the Nationals' No. 7 ranked prospect Yohandy Morales recorded an RBI single to score Lile and make it a 3-2 game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Branden Boissiere hit his fifth double of the year to score Yasel Antuna to make it 4-2, which was followed by Morales striking again with a bases-clearing double to blow the game wide open, 7-2. The Rocks scored one more in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Antuna, and the BlueClaws scored one more in the top of the ninth via a solo shot by Cole Moore.

Andry Lara picked up his fifth win of the year for Wilmington on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out three. Morales, Boissiere, and Viandel Pena led the Rocks' lineup with multi-hit games, with Morales chipping in four RBI and Boissiere with one.

The Blue Rocks have now tied the six-game series up at two games apiece, and will look to gain the upper hand in game five on Saturday, August 26 at 6:35 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.