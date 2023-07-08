Renegades Break Tie Late, Top Claws 6-4 on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hudson Valley scored two in the eighth on a base hit by Aldenis Sanchez and topped the BlueClaws 6-4 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades have taken four of the first five in the series from the BlueClaws, who have dropped five of their last six games overall.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning. After two singles, Alexander Vargas singled home the first run. Ben Cowles then doubled in two more with a two-base hit up the gap in left-centerfield.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Rixon Wingrove. The Australia native drove in his 50th run of the season with his base hit.

After Hudson Valley opened a 4-1 lead, the BlueClaws rallied. Gabriel Rincones Jr homered for the second straight game, his third of the year, to make it 4-2. Then in the seventh, the BlueClaws bot an RBI single from Nick Ward to cut the lead to 4-3. Ward then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four.

The Renegades then got two unearned runs off Jack Dallas in the eighth to take the lead on the two runs single from Aldenis Sanchez.

Rixon Wingrove, Gabriel Rincones, and Jared Carr all had three hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm.

