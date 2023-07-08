HVR Game Notes - July 8, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (45-34, 6-7) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (41-37, 6-7)

RHP Juan Carela (2-3, 2.96 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Fowler (3-3, 3.19 ERA)

| Game 80 | Road Game 41 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J | July 8, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

8TH OF JULY, LAKEWOOD:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for their second and final series in New Jersey this season. Hudson Valley took four of six from the BlueClaws in the first series matchup. The Renegades and BlueClaws are scheduled to play two series at Heritage Financial Park this season, from Aug. 8-13 and Sept. 5-10 to end the regular season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades' season-long six-game winning streak was snapped on Friday night, after falling 8-4 to the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Agustin Ramirez blasted his second home run since his promotion, while Aldenis Sánchez tallied three hits to lead the offense. After Hudson Valley scored a run in the first, Jersey Shore plated six runs in the fourth to take the lead. The 'Gades allowed a season-high four home runs, including three in the fourth inning.

DOMINANCE DOWN THE SHORE: Since July 4, 2022, the Hudson Valley Renegades have dominated at ShoreTown Ballpark, posting a 17-5 record in 22 games. This includes a six-game sweep from July 4-10, 2022. Friday's loss marked their first 9-inning defeat against the BlueClaws since May 4, 2022.

GOING STREAKING: The Renegades' season-long six-game winning streak to start the month of July came to an end on Friday night. Ironically, the season-long winning streak came on the heels of a seven-game losing streak, the longest for the Renegades since 2017. The club's longest winning streak in 2022 was nine games from July 2-12, which included a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore.

BEST IN SHOW: Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Drew Thorpe was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June after leading MiLB in ERA (0.31) among pitchers with at least 17.0 IP in the month. He is the first Renegade to win a monthly award since Randy Vásquez won High-A East Pitcher of the Month in August 2021. Additionally, Christopher Familia was announced as the Florida State League Player of the Month for his work with the Tampa Tarpons.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.36 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 370 batters in 278.2 innings, the top of the list as well.

SIT 'EM DOWN: After tossing a scoreless 0.1 inning on Friday against Jersey Shore, LHP Clay Aguilar has extended his scoreless streak to over 11 appearances. The last run allowed by Aguilar came back on May 9 in Aberdeen. Over the course of the last 7.1 scoreless innings, the southpaw has struck out 15 and held opponents to an .120 average.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:Last Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Domínguez all played in the Futures Game.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa last Thursday, Agustin Ramírez is 13-for-34 (.383) with four doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, one walk, and six runs in eight games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games before being held hitless on Thursday night by Jersey Shore.

WE LOVE THE SHORE: Marcos Cabrera and Grant Richardson have feasted off the BlueClaws pitching this season. In eight games, Richardson is hitting .400/.516/.680 with two doubles, a triple, and a home run. While Cabrera leads the Renegades with 21 total bases against Jersey Shore and is slashing .417/.462/.875 with two home runs and 8 RBIs. He's also collected three doubles and a triple while reaching base in all six games.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 1.92 ERA (168.2 IP, 92 H, 45 R, 36 ER, 80 BB, 216 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (216) and WHIP (1.02), while the 168.2 innings are good for third place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 23 one-run games this season and they own an 10-13 record (.434) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less. During their current six-game winning streak, two of their six victories have been decided by one run or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff finished the month of June with the lowest ERA in MiLB at 2.16. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) finished a distant second at 2.43. The 'Gades also held the second-highest mark in strikeouts, punching out 287 batters in 220.2 innings. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sat fifth, with 272 K's in 229.0 innings and the Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) struck out 254 batters, good for 16th.

NEW HIT KING:With a pair of hits on Friday against Jersey Shore, Eduardo Torrealba became the all-time Renegades hit leader, passing Angel Perez. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on Sunday against Wilmington, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 917 batters compared to 902 for Hudson Valley this year. On Sunday, the Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they also recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

SPONGEBOB SANCHEZ:Since the start of the second half of the season, Renegades OF Aldenis Sánchez has started to pick things up offensively. Over the last 10 games, Sánchez is hitting .289/.308/.395. His 11 hits are tied for the team lead over this span as well.

