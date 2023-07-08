Pair of Three-Run Innings Lift Drive to 7-2 Win Over Braves

Two three-run innings, punctuated by Roman Anthony's two-run homer in the fourth inning, lifted the Greenville Drive (7-7, 43-37) to a 7-2 victory over the Rome Braves (7-7, 37-43) setting up a chance for Greenville to earn a split of the series with a win on Sunday afternoon.

After a low scoring affair in the previous night, where the Drive were thwarted at every turn, they responded with an eight-hit flurry, using the third and fourth innings to compile an insurmountable lead, and in-turn stifled the Braves' offense. Though the Drive kept the Braves at bay throughout the night, the Braves opened the scoring in the second inning as Adam Zebrowski doubled to left field bringing in Keshawn Ogans to make it 1-0.

The Drive responded in the third as an Eduardo Lopez single; throwing error on the ensuing pickoff attempt; a Jonathan Diaz walk; and a Roman Anthony single loaded the bases for the Drive with no outs. Eddinson Paulino would rip a grounder to the first base side resulting in a fielding error that allowed both Lopez and Diaz to score to give the Drive a 2-1 lead. After a Brainer Bonaci walk, Blaze Jordan chopped a grounder to third base allowing Anthony to score to boost the lead to 3-1.

The Drive kept the momentum humming in the fourth as Tyler Miller led off the inning with his seventh homer of the year, sending it into the bullpens beyond the right field wall, increasing the lead to 4-1. Lopez reached on a walk setting up Anthony to send a two-run blast into the Green Monster seats and give the Drive a 6-1 lead.

Drive starter and southpaw, Dalton Rogers would exit the game in the fifth after picking up two outs and allowing an RBI-double in the inning. He'd end the night allowing three walks while picking up three strikeouts and allowing just two runs on four hits.

Leading 6-2, in the fifth Ronald Rosario added an RBI-groundout to score Blaze Jordan and increase the lead to 7-2. The pair of Drive relievers, Nate Tellier and Maceo Campbell kept the Braves from mounting any offensive charge the rest of the way as Tellier spun 2.1 innings allowing just one hit and picking up four strikeouts, while Campbell closed the final two innings out, allowing two hits and three walks, giving the Drive the 7-2 victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. for the finale of the six-game series at Fluor Field against the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves.) The series currently favors the Braves, 3-2. The Drive can earn a split of the series with a win in tomorrow's contest.

