Reign to Host San Diego in Preseason Matchup

August 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, will host one preseason game prior to the 2023-24 regular season on Sunday, October 8 at Toyota Arena against the San Diego Gulls. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the preseason contest, as well as all 2023-24 single game tickets will go on sale Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com and OntarioReign.com.

Ontario will open the 2023-24 regular season on Friday, Oct. 13 at Toyota Arena against San Diego at 7 p.m.

