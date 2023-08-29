Gulls Announce 2023 Preseason Contest
August 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following addition to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023 preseason schedule:
- Monday, Oct. 9 - San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2023
- Gulls Announce 2023 Preseason Contest - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Host San Diego in Preseason Matchup - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Golf Tournament Returns this December - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2023-24 Promo Night Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Federal Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation Awards $20,000 Grant to Think Big - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Announce First Half Promo Schedule for THIS: Is Hockey in the Desert - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Gulls Announce 2023 Preseason Contest
- San Diego Gulls Name Aaron Cooney TV and Radio Play-By-Play Announcer
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Andy Carroll and Forward Kyle Crnkovic to One-Year Contracts
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Eddie Matsushima and Defenseman Anthony Costantini to One-Year Contracts