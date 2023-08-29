Gulls Announce 2023 Preseason Contest

August 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following addition to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023 preseason schedule:

- Monday, Oct. 9 - San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena.

