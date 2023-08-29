Firebirds Golf Tournament Returns this December

The 2nd Annual Firebirds Invitational to Take Place on December 4th at Classic Club, Presented by Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casino

The Firebirds have announced that their second annual Firebirds Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos, will take place on Monday, December 4th at Classic Club. The tournament will benefit the One Valley Foundation, the official non-profit of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos, wholly owned businesses of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians join as Presenting Sponsors; they are also, exclusive founding casino partners for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

"We are excited to hold our second annual Firebirds Invitational Golf Tournament this December." Andrew Mason, Firebirds' Senior Director of Community Relations said. "This is a great opportunity for our fans and our community to come out and enjoy a great day of golf while playing alongside their favorite Firebirds and it's all for a great cause. Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos have been incredible partners to the team and the arena, we are fortunate to have their unwavering support of this event."

"The Coachella Valley Firebirds have united our community unlike anything I have ever seen," stated Chairman Darrell Mike, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "It is our honor to join them in championing our common goal of igniting a new spirit of pride in these communities we call home."

Golfers will play in sets of three with a Firebirds player, coach, or staff member rounding out the foursome. Early bird registration is available now for Individual golfers and threesomes. Prices will increase on November 1st. The event will feature a shotgun start and will begin at 11am PT. All golfers will receive a boxed lunch, a goody bag, and access to the reception that will follow.

For more information or to register, click HERE. For more information on sponsoring the 2nd Annual Firebirds Invitational Golf Tournament, click HERE.

