Blue Federal Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles

August 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Blue Federal Credit Union has been named the Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles. Blue Federal Credit Union will also have the naming rights on the Eagles home facility, which will be renamed Blue Federal Credit Union Arena on October 1st.

Blue will continue to show its commitment to community by participating in several Colorado Eagles community-driven initiatives, including the team's Youth Jersey Giveaway night on November 24th. The company will also partner with the Eagles and Blue members to raise the bar on the Eagles annual Pot of Gold fundraiser.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Blue Federal Credit Union to the Colorado Eagles family," said Eagles president Ryan Bach. "We always strive to create partnerships with companies that echo our commitment to the community, and Blue is a perfect example of that. Our fans will have access to some incredible new offers from Blue and they will quickly see Blue's desire to put our fans and our community first."

"For more than 70 years, Blue has been deeply rooted in the Northern Colorado community. Our commitment to fostering connections within this community is evident as we proudly step into our role as the Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles," stated Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. "We look forward to joining fans at Eagles games and supporting the team all season long."

"The addition of Blue Federal Credit Union continues a longstanding tradition for the Colorado Eagles to partner our fans with the best businesses in the community," said Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth. "I'm excited to see the many ways in which Blue will expand the horizons of both our passionate fanbase, as well as the incredible community-based efforts that the Colorado Eagles have been known for over the past two decades."

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

