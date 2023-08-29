Roadrunners Announce First Half Promo Schedule for THIS: Is Hockey in the Desert

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, today announced the team's Theme Night and Promotional Schedule for the first half of the 2023-2024 season while also unveiling THIS. Is Hockey In The Desert; which will personify the organization on and off the ice during its eighth season in Southern Arizona.

The team's first games at Tucson Arena on the 2023 calendar of the schedule will feature: Opening Night on Saturday, October 21; the team's Field Trip School Day Game on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m.; Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 4; Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, November 18; Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December, 16; Star Wars Night on Saturday, December 30 and more. The complete list of Theme Nights and Promotions through December 30 can be found below. The online version can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

THIS. Is Hockey In The Desert will display the integration of professional ice hockey all throughout the Sonoran Desert at the foot of five mountain ranges in a community gushing with: culture, culinary excellence, recreation, academia and sunshine. #LetsGoTucson enters its fourth season as the team's official hashtag and rallying cheer for all that is Southern Arizona. While #MeepMeep will continue to follow every Roadrunners victory.

Single game tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday, September 5 at the Tucson Arena Box Office or at TucsonRoadrunners.com.

Complete List Featuring Theme Nights and Promotions Through Saturday, December 30

Saturday, October 21: Opening Night Vs Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24: Field Trip School Day Game Vs San Diego 10:30 a.m.

Friday, October 27: NASCAR Night Vs Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: Fright Night Vs Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4: Military Appreciation Night Vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: Hockey Fights Cancer Vs Coachella Valley 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: Anime Night Vs San Jose 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16: Teddy Bear Toss Vs Abbotsford 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 30: Star Wars Night Vs San Diego 7 p.m.

The team's Theme Night and Promotional Schedule for after January 1, 2024 will be announced shortly after the start of the regular season.

SECURE YOUR SEATS

Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and the remaining 35 regular season home games by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 36 home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

ABOUT THE ROADRUNNERS

Entering their eighth year as a community partner to Southern Arizona, the Roadrunners play 36 regular season home games each season at Tucson Arena while calling the Old Pueblo home for 365 days a year; in which the team and Mascot Dusty look to be involved in and giving back to everything in our community. Since 2016, the team has drawn over 800,000 fans to Downtown Tucson while 51 players have also played for the Coyotes.

