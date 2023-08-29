Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2023-24 Promo Night Schedule

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack today unveiled the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the club's 27th in the Connecticut capital.

The home schedule kicks off with the club's annual Home Opener on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The night will feature the first giveaway of the season, as fans will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Carvel and CM Concessions.

Home Opener weekend concludes on Saturday, October 21st when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Fans in attendance that night will receive a 2023-24 Wolf Pack magnet schedule courtesy of Pepsi.

Once again, the Wolf Pack will don a pair of specialty jerseys during the 2023-24 season. The first jersey will be worn on both December 1st and 2nd, when the Pack hosts the Phantoms for a back-to-back weekend set. The second specialty jersey will make its debut on February 3rd when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

In addition to the Home Opener weekend rally towel and magnetic schedule giveaways, the Wolf Pack will have numerous giveaway nights during the 2023-24 season. Included in this season's giveaways are a 2024 Wolf Pack branded calendar on December 30th, youth jerseys on February 3rd, a bobblehead on March 8th, and a 2023-24 team photo on April 14th.

Returning in 2023-24 are recurring promotions including $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs every Friday night. The CT-DOT Family Value Pack is once again available for select dates, allowing fans to purchase three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks in the red or blue sections. This package will be available on October 21st, November 25th, December 17th, December 30th, and April 14th.

The Pack will also host four postgame events featuring players from the team. Fans will get a chance to once again skate with some of their favorite Wolf Pack players following the games on November 18th and March 30th. Fans will get a chance to take photos with available players following the game on December 17th, while postgame autographs will occur on February 24th.

This season, the Wolf Pack will celebrate a special milestone on Friday, February 9th. The club will play the 2,000th game in Wolf Pack history when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. Details regarding this special celebration will be announced at a later date.

The full 2023-24 Hartford Wolf Pack promotional schedule is below. The full 2023-24 regular season schedule can be seen here.

Friday, October 20th, 2023 - Home Opener (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) *Rally Towel Giveaway, Presented by Carvel & CM Concessions *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 - Postgame Skate (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms) *Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Presented by Pepsi

Friday, October 27th, 2023 - Costume Parade (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, November 11th, 2023 - Hockey Fights Cancer (7:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 - School Day Game (11:00 a.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Saturday, November 18th, 2023 - Military Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Syracuse Crunch) *Presented by General Dynamic Electric Boat *Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players

Friday, December 1st, 2023 - Specialty Jerseys (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 - Teddy Bear Toss (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms) *Specialty Jerseys

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 - College Media Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Cleveland Monsters)

Friday, December 15th, 2023 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Rochester Americans)

Sunday, December 17th, 2023 - Sonar's Birthday & Mascot Mania (3:00 p.m. Vs. Toronto Marlies) *Postgame Photos with Wolf Pack Players

Friday, December 22nd, 2023 - Pucks 'N Paws (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, December 30th, 2023 - Hockey 'N Hops (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders) *2024 Calendar Giveaway

Saturday, January 13th, 2024 - Pride Night (7:30 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins) *Presented by Nissan

Friday, January 19th, 2024 - New York Rangers Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Hershey Bears) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Friday, February 2nd, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 - Women in Sports Night & Specialty Jerseys (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds) *Presented by Nissan *Youth Jersey Giveaway

Friday, February 9th, 2024 - 2,000th Game Celebration (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Friday, February 16th, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Laval Rocket)

Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 - Pucks 'N Paws (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

Saturday, February 24th, 2024 - Star Wars Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Cleveland Monsters) *Postgame Autographs

Friday, March 1st, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Laval Rocket)

Friday, March 8th, 2024 - Bobblehead Giveaway (7:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins) *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Saturday, March 16th, 2024 - Hartford Hockey Heritage Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Utica Comets)

Friday, March 29th, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Saturday, March 30th, 2024 - Guns 'N Hoses (7:00 p.m. Vs. Hershey Bears) *Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players

Friday, April 12th, 2024 - $2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Sunday, April 14th, 2024 - Miracle League Night (3:00 p.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers) *Team Photo Giveaway

Friday, April 19th, 2024 - Fan Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) *Chance to win $100,000 *$2 Drafts & $2 Hot Dogs

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer.

